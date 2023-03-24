HomeThe OrganizationUN Draws Heavily on InSight Crime Coverage for its Global Report on Cocaine 2023
UN Draws Heavily on InSight Crime Coverage for its Global Report on Cocaine 2023

24 MAR 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime’s continued coverage of cocaine production and trafficking made a significant impact on the newly released UN Global Report on Cocaine 2023, with our work cited 30 times. 

The report drew on InSight Crime’s research in its section focusing on cocaine trafficking in Africa, mentioning our analysis of Mozambique’s position within international drug flows, as well as the burgeoning roles South Africa and Libya have as budding trafficking hubs. Additionally, in outlining rising international involvement in the Ecuadorian drug market, it referenced our coverage of Albanian drug traffickers as well as Mexican and Colombian organized crime organizations within the country.

InSight Crime’s Victoria Dittmar also spoke to Deutsche Welle about fentanyl trafficking between Mexico and the United States, as many increasingly turn to our deep coverage of the synthetic opioid to understand the overdose crisis in the US and how it is impacting US-Mexico relations. 

Read our coverage of fentanyl >

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

