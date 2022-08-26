HomeThe OrganizationColombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape
Colombia's Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

26 AUG 2022

InSight Crime is charting the progress of President Gustavo Petro’s agenda as he looks to revolutionize Colombia’s security policy, opening dialogue with guerrillas, reforming the military and police, and putting human rights at the center of an anti-narcotics strategy.

The profiles of two major criminal groups -- National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN) and Urabeños, also known as the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo) or the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia - AGC) -- were among our most popular articles this week. The two groups just broke a non-aggression pact in northern Colombia despite their stated commitment to move towards peace talks

Colombia’s road to peace will clearly be troubled and InSight Crime is striving to cover this process from a variety of angles, including how to ensure the voices of victims of the country's armed conflict -- including women and LGBTQ persons -- can be heard.

