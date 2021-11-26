Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen organizations in Colombia and Venezuela. During the first session, members of InSight Crime team spoke about our methodology, the way we illustrate our research and how we amplify impact.

The second day was led by members of the Colombian non-governmental organization Sentiido, who provided tools on how to report with a focus on gender. The participants reflected on the importance of understanding, recognizing and making visible gender as a system of power that generates inequalities among men, women and non-binary people. These differences, investigators learned, should be considered in all steps of their work. The workshops were sponsored by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

