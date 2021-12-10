Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in the Central American country and beyond. Since launching last week, portions of the three-part series have been republished by several news outlets, including Guatemala’s No-Ficción and Mexico’s Milenio. Meanwhile, the report’s author, InSight Crime investigator Alex Papadovassilakis, was interviewed by Con Criterio, a radio program with a large audience in Guatemala. Central America watchers shared the report extensively on social media. Former US Ambassador to Guatemala and current head of the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Todd Robinson linked to the investigation and wrote on Twitter: “Remembering how we got here.”

See the full investigation >