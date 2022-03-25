HomeThe OrganizationGuatemala's Huistas Clan Faces US Sanctions, $10 Million Reward
Guatemala's Huistas Clan Faces US Sanctions, $10 Million Reward

25 MAR 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime’s extensive coverage of notorious Guatemala drug group – the Huistas – gained media attention after the United States government sanctioned the organization and offered $10 million reward for the capture of its top leader.  

Central America investigator, Alex Papadovassilakis, outlined the new measures and their implications in an interview with Guatemala radio show “ConCriterio.” He explained how US authorities may struggle to bring down the group, whose leaders have long evaded arrest, thanks to a sophisticated security apparatus and extensive political contacts detailed in a 2016 InSight Crime investigationConCriterio also cited our work in an article outlining the Huistas’ past rivalries with Mexican cartel, the Zetas.

InSight Crime’s reporting was also picked up by Guatemalan newspaper Prensa Libre, which highlighted the Huistas’ extensive influence network in local and national politics. This coverage even reached Indonesia, where the IDN Times cited previous investigations into the group’s effort to secure impunity.

SEE ALSO: Our latest coverage of the Huistas

