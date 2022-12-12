HomeThe OrganizationImmediate Response to US-Mexico Marijuana Investigation
Immediate Response to US-Mexico Marijuana Investigation

12 DEC 2022

InSight Crime’s investigation into how the legalization of marijuana in many US states has changed Mexico’s criminal dynamics made a splash this week appearing on the front page of Mexico’s leading newspaper, El Universal, as well as the newspaper’s website. It was also reprinted in full by Revista Espejo and covered by The Diario de Yucatán and Aristegui Noticias.

InSight Crime Investigator Parker Asmann led the investigation and gave an interview to KJZZ Phoenix. Listen to the interview here.

Read the marijuana investigation here >

Meanwhile, InSight Crime Investigator Victoria Dittmar was interviewed by El Universal on the dramatic increase of fentanyl seizures on the US-Mexico border, as well as the uptick in Mexican fentanyl users seeking medical help.

Read the fentanyl investigation here >

