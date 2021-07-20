HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border
InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border. Long a focus of InSight Crime reporting, the organization will now take a deeper dive into issues such as human trafficking, human smuggling and the impact of marijuana legalization.

We have published a new US-Mexico Border InDepth page, to provide a home for our growing coverage of this region.

InSight Crime will also build an online platform that will spotlight data trends and patterns so policymakers, stakeholders and others can better channel their limited resources to protect the most vulnerable populations. Finally, InSight Crime will continue to investigate the major push factors of migration, many of them happening in the Northern Triangle.

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

