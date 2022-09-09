Impact on the Media Landscape

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in El Día, Acento, Diario Libre, and Hoy.

Meanwhile, our global history of cocaine trafficking has also been shared by media outlets and organizations across the region, including SinEmbargo MX, La Lista, and the Association of Retired Officers of the Military Forces of Colombia (ACORE).