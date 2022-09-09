HomeThe OrganizationImpact on the Media Landscape
icon

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in El DíaAcentoDiario Libre, and Hoy

Meanwhile, our global history of cocaine trafficking has also been shared by media outlets and organizations across the region, including SinEmbargo MXLa Lista, and the Association of Retired Officers of the Military Forces of Colombia (ACORE).

Read more about one of the world’s biggest illicit economies, based on a product that was once legal

share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Former Paramilitary Hernán Giraldo Charged With Child Sexual Abuse in Colombia

NEWS / 9 SEP 2022

Corumbá: The Beating Heart of Bolivia-Brazil Smuggling

NEWS / 9 SEP 2022

Is Brazil's PCC Trying to Take Over Paraguay's Marijuana Business?

NEWS / 8 SEP 2022

The Dominican Republic's Uphill Battle to Root Out Corruption

INVESTIGATIONS / 7 SEP 2022

César Peralta, the Best Middleman in the Dominican Republic's Cocaine Trade

INVESTIGATIONS / 7 SEP 2022

The Dominican Republic – The Caribbean’s Cocaine Hub 

INVESTIGATIONS / 7 SEP 2022

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Colombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

26 AUG 2022

InSight Crime is charting the progress of President Gustavo Petro’s agenda as he looks to revolutionize Colombia’s security policy, opening dialogue with guerrillas, reforming the military and police, and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Bombing Signals Intensification of Violence in Ecuador

19 AUG 2022

This week’s bombing in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which left at least five people dead and many others injured, was covered by media around the globe. Several outlets looked to InSight Crime for expert knowledge on…

THE ORGANIZATION

Criminal Enterprise on the High Seas

12 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an extensive investigation into Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing that plagues the waters of nine Latin American countries. Among the stories were how…

ABOUT US