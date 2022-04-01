HomeThe OrganizationInforming US State Department and European Union
icon

THE ORGANIZATION

Informing US State Department and European Union

1 APR 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime Co-director McDermott briefed the US State Department and other international players on the presence of Colombian guerrillas in Venezuela and the implication this has for both nations. 

McDermott also briefed the European Union on criminal dynamics in Colombia, particularly with relation as to how this effects migrant flows.

Alongside this, InSight Crime’s breakdown of the World’s Most Violent Cities 2021 ranking received widespread attention, becoming our most-read article of the week in both languages. Our analysis of the region’s homicide hotspots, including northeast Brazil and Mexico’s tourist destinations, was republished or sparked further coverage by OpenDemocracySinEmbargo and Proyecto CINCO in Mexico, and national media in BoliviaChile and Peru.

SEE ALSO: Why Does Latin America Dominate the World's Most Violent Cities List?


share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Police Killings Spike Amid Soaring Violence in Zacatecas, Mexico

NEWS / 4 APR 2022

How TikTok Shows Untold Truths of Communities Linked to Drug Trafficking

NEWS / 1 APR 2022

Are MS13 Leaders Wanted for Extradition to US Free in El Salvador?

NEWS / 31 MAR 2022

Raid Highlights Role of Bolivia Private Aerodromes in Cocaine Corridor

NEWS / 31 MAR 2022

How Extortion Became Fixed Business Cost for Restaurants in Quintana Roo

NEWS / 30 MAR 2022

Chile Becomes Increasingly Fertile Ground for Marijuana Plantations

NEWS / 30 MAR 2022