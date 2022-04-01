Informing US State Department and European Union

InSight Crime Co-director McDermott briefed the US State Department and other international players on the presence of Colombian guerrillas in Venezuela and the implication this has for both nations.

McDermott also briefed the European Union on criminal dynamics in Colombia, particularly with relation as to how this effects migrant flows.

Alongside this, InSight Crime’s breakdown of the World’s Most Violent Cities 2021 ranking received widespread attention, becoming our most-read article of the week in both languages. Our analysis of the region’s homicide hotspots, including northeast Brazil and Mexico’s tourist destinations, was republished or sparked further coverage by OpenDemocracy . SinEmbargo and Proyecto CINCO in Mexico, and national media in Bolivia , Chile and Peru .



