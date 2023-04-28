HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime Cited in OAS, CARICOM Reports
InSight Crime Cited in OAS, CARICOM Reports

28 APR 2023

This week, InSight Crime’s work was cited nine times in a new report by the Organization of American States (OAS) titled “The Impact of Organized Crime on Women, Girls and Adolescents.”

The report used our investigation “Women and Organized Crime in Latin America: Beyond Victims and Victimizers,” as well as our analysis “The Two Deaths of Agent Sherill Hernández in Honduras.”

Our work on arms trafficking was also cited twice in a report on firearms in the Caribbean by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Small Arms Survey. 

