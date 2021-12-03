Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several outlets, the report was noted by Miguel Henrique Otero, editor of Venezuelan national newspaper El Nacional. In an editorial, Otero said that "the reading of the InSight Crime report should be a priority." He also concluded that the testimony and sources gathered in the investigation reveal that the mining region, where more than 100,000 Venezuelans live, is being terrorized by violent armed groups that authorities cannot contain. The report was discussed on social media as well, particularly the revelation of a criminal syndicate known as the R Organization (Organización R). The impact of this illegal group on miners in the Bolívar region (the report on Organización R comprises the third chapter of the investigation) was retweeted and mentioned by various Venezuela watchers.

Read the full investigation >