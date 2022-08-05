HomeThe OrganizationOceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean
icon

THE ORGANIZATION

Oceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean

5 AUG 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Last week, InSight Crime published the first installment of a nine-part investigation uncovering the hidden depths of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in Latin America. The first installment covered Central America and the Caribbean, and received region-wide coverage, including in Suriname, where it was cited by De West and Starnieuws. It was also cited in Panama, by La Prensa and Revista Concolón, as well as in Argentina by El Cronista.

READ THE IUU FISHING INVESTIGATION: Plundered Oceans: IUU Fishing in Central American and Caribbean Waters

This week, Venezuela’s El Pitazo covered our investigation, while InSight Crime Co-founder Jeremy McDermott was interviewed by Venezuelan radio station, La Romántica.

READ THE TREN DE ARAGUA INVESTIGATION: How Tren de Aragua Controls the Destiny of Migrants from Venezuela to Chile

share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Guatemala Sex Traffickers Earn Millions Through Deception

NEWS / 10 AUG 2022

Uruguay Makes Historic Seizure of European Meth

NEWS / 10 AUG 2022

Questions Abound in Killing of Local Police Chief in Sinaloa, Mexico

NEWS / 9 AUG 2022

Northern Chile Struggling to Contain Skyrocketing Homicide Rate

NEWS / 9 AUG 2022

Why is Brazil’s Highway Police Suddenly Killing So Many People?

NEWS / 9 AUG 2022

Memo Fantasma Freed from Colombian Prison

NEWS / 8 AUG 2022

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Oceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean

5 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the first installment of a nine-part investigation uncovering the hidden depths of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in Latin America. The first installment covered Central America and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational

29 JUL 2022

This week, InSight Crime published a deep dive into the total control that Venezuelan mega-gang, Tren de Aragua, has over the lives of those it smuggles between Venezuela and Chile…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkish Traffickers Delivering Latin American Cocaine to Persian Gulf

15 JUL 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an investigation piecing together the emerging role of Turkish cocaine traffickers in supplying Russia and the Persian Gulf, which are among…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkey as a Lynchpin in European Cocaine Pipeline

8 JUL 2022

InSight Crime is extending its investigation into the cocaine pipeline to Europe, and tracking the growing connections between Latin American drug traffickers and European criminal organizations. This led us to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Memo Fantasma Coverage Gets Worldwide Attention

1 JUL 2022

Guillermo Acevedo, the former Colombian drug lord and paramilitary commander better known as Memo Fantasma, may soon be allowed to leave prison. Since first revealing the identity of Memo Fantasma…

ABOUT US