Oceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean

Last week, InSight Crime published the first installment of a nine-part investigation uncovering the hidden depths of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in Latin America. The first installment covered Central America and the Caribbean, and received region-wide coverage, including in Suriname, where it was cited by De West and Starnieuws. It was also cited in Panama, by La Prensa and Revista Concolón, as well as in Argentina by El Cronista.

This week, Venezuela’s El Pitazo covered our investigation, while InSight Crime Co-founder Jeremy McDermott was interviewed by Venezuelan radio station, La Romántica.