‘Ndrangheta Investigation, Exclusive Interview With Suriname President Make Waves

Two weeks ago, InSight Crime published an investigation into how Italian mafia clan the ‘Ndrangheta built a cocaine trafficking network from South America to ‘Ndrangheta-controlled Italian ports. The investigation generated interest far and wide, and was cited in Venezuela’s La Patilla, CNA and NTV in Albania, and crime-specific news platform Antilavado de Dinero.

Read our 'Ndrangheta Coverage here >

Our exclusive interview with Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi was also hugely popular. The conversation, in which we discussed the efforts to curb the growth of organized crime in Suriname’s criminal economies, including cocaine trafficking and illegal gold mining, was cited in De West , Waterkant, and Suriname Nieuws Centrale. News outlet Dagblad Suriname covered the interview in separate parts that can be seen here and here. In France, Le Point covered the news.