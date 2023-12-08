All three chapters of InSight Crime’s investigation into the destruction of the Moskitia jungle region in Honduras by organized crime groups were republished in international news outlet El País. In a post on X, El País Americas director Jan Martínez Ahrens called the investigation a “spectacular report on one of the forgotten corners of the Americas.” The Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) also promoted the investigation on X.

