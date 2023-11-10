InSight Crime’s analysis of the links between the Surinamese government and transnational drug trafficking was picked up by the country’s main media outlets such as Suriname Herald, GFC Nieuws, and Suriname Nieuws.

In response to the allegations made against him in leaked emails from the Colombian Attorney General’s Office and published by InSight Crime, Suriname’s Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk responded in an interview.

“I have nothing to do with drugs,” he said. “Only untruths are being told.”

The wider #NarcoFiles project was also mentioned by Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro in an extensive post on X, where he commented on the diversification of coca cultivation and cocaine production to different regions.

Related Content

What are your thoughts?