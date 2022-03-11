The Complexity of Michoacán

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of Mexico’s Michoacán state received recognition as the country’s former ambassador to the United States, Arturo Sarukhan, retweeted our latest article, which looks at the deployment of landmines and other military-grade weaponry in this hard-fought state.

We have regularly featured Michoacán during 2022, looking at massacres at funerals, the deployment of drones carrying explosives, extortion of lime growers and continued attempts by the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (CJNG) to take this state.

Some of Mexico’s most prestigious media have responded to this focus, regularly featuring InSight Crime’s analysis, including Sin Embargo and Código Magenta.