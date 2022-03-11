HomeThe OrganizationThe Complexity of Michoacán
icon

THE ORGANIZATION

The Complexity of Michoacán

11 MAR 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of Mexico’s Michoacán state received recognition as the country’s former ambassador to the United States, Arturo Sarukhan, retweeted our latest article, which looks at the deployment of landmines and other military-grade weaponry in this hard-fought state. 

We have regularly featured Michoacán during 2022, looking at massacres at funerals, the deployment of drones carrying explosives, extortion of lime growers and continued attempts by the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (CJNG) to take this state.

Some of Mexico’s most prestigious media have responded to this focus, regularly featuring InSight Crime’s analysis, including Sin Embargo and Código Magenta.

SEE ALSO: Our latest coverage of Michoacán

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Venezuela May Never Be Able to Rid Itself of Spectre of Landmines

NEWS / 21 MAR 2022

Colombia's Prison Corruption Exposed as Top Trafficker Strolls Out

NEWS / 21 MAR 2022

Brazil Arms Traffickers Used Portable Technology to Manufacture Gun Parts

NEWS / 18 MAR 2022

Venezuela Judicial Woes Exacerbated as Prison Guards Extort Inmates

NEWS / 17 MAR 2022

Uruguay Asks Difficult Questions About Italian Mobster's Jailbreak

NEWS / 16 MAR 2022

Colombia Airport Bust Highlights Risky Business for Female 'Drug Mules'

NEWS / 16 MAR 2022