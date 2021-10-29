HomeThe OrganizationTracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua
Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration among Latin American journalists. During an October seminar on investigating money and asset laundering, InSight Crime Co-director Jeremy McDermott spoke to participants about the dangers and challenges journalists face when conducting such reporting. Our investigation on the “invisible” drug lord Memo Fantasma was featured as a case study on tracking webs of companies and identities used to mask illicit wealth.

Meanwhile, InSight Crime’s recent coverage of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua’s reach into Chile generated interest online and was republished by various outlets – including Argentina’s Infobae and the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional. InSight Crime has made it a priority to track the regional expansion of the Tren de Aragua – Venezuela’s first major transnational criminal structure.

