Venezuela Coverage Continues to be Highlighted

3 MAR 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

This week, InSight Crime co-director Jeremy McDermott was the featured guest on the Americas Quarterly podcast, where he provided an expert overview of the changing dynamics of organized crime in Latin America.

And our coverage of Venezuela, with the recent publication of our Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory continued to be cited, including Caracol Radio in Colombia, El Economista in Argentina, Internazionale in Italy, and La Patilla and El Universal in Venezuela.

