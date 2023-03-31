The Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region

Our extensive coverage of criminal activity in the border areas between Venezuela and Colombia has been referenced in a report by the Colombia-Venezuela RADAR project of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Venezuela Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario. In the border territories section, the report makes use on multiple occasions of our research on the presence of criminal actors in the states of Zulia, Táchira, Apure, and Amazonas.

In addition, Co-director Steven Dudley spoke with Christopher Hernandez-Roy on the 35 West podcast, produced by the CSIS Americas Program, about anti-gang repression and gang violence in El Salvador.