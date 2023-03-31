HomeThe OrganizationThe Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region
The Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region
31 MAR 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Our extensive coverage of criminal activity in the border areas between Venezuela and Colombia has been referenced in a report by the Colombia-Venezuela RADAR project of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Venezuela Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario. In the border territories section, the report makes use on multiple occasions of our research on the presence of criminal actors in the states of Zulia, Táchira, Apure, and Amazonas.

In addition, Co-director Steven Dudley spoke with Christopher Hernandez-Roy on the 35 West podcast, produced by the CSIS Americas Program, about anti-gang repression and gang violence in El Salvador.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

