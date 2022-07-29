HomeThe OrganizationVenezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational

29 JUL 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

This week, InSight Crime published a deep dive into the total control that Venezuelan mega-gang, Tren de Aragua, has over the lives of those it smuggles between Venezuela and Chile via Bolivia. In doing so, we chronicled the transnational threat that the organization has become and highlighted the worrying consequences that could beset those countries where the gang now operates.

The article was immediately picked up by multiple regional media outlets. BioBioChile interviewed Laura Ávila, the investigation’s author and project leader, and CNN Chile ran with the story. The widespread media coverage prompted President Gabriel Boric to declare that the gang was not welcome in the country.

Venezuelan newspapers  El Nacional and La Patilla, and Colombia’s El Espectador also covered the story.

READ THE ARTICLE HERE: How Tren de Aragua Controls the Destiny of Migrants from Venezuela to Chile

