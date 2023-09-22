InSight Crime Contributes Expertise Across the Board 

This week InSight Crime investigators Sara García and María Fernanda Ramírez led a discussion of the challenges posed by Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s “Total Peace” plan within urban contexts. The event accompanies InSight Crime’s latest investigation, “Escobar’s Former Hitman Takes the Road to Total Peace in Medellín, Colombia.”

InSight Crime senior investigator, Victoria Dittmar, contributed to a forum hosted by the Wilson Center, exploring how the US and Mexico can cooperate to confront the fentanyl and opioid crisis.

Co-director Jeremy McDermott joined a virtual panel of experts to discuss the vulnerabilities of the Caribbean as a transshipment hub for cocaine en route to Europe. The event was held at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS).