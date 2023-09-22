HomeUncategorizedInSight Crime Contributes Expertise Across the Board 
icon

InSight Crime Contributes Expertise Across the Board 
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Contributes Expertise Across the Board 

22 SEP 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

This week InSight Crime investigators Sara García and María Fernanda Ramírez led a discussion of the challenges posed by Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s “Total Peace” plan within urban contexts. The event accompanies InSight Crime’s latest investigation, “Escobar’s Former Hitman Takes the Road to Total Peace in Medellín, Colombia.” 

InSight Crime senior investigator, Victoria Dittmar, contributed to a forum hosted by the Wilson Center, exploring how the US and Mexico can cooperate to confront the fentanyl and opioid crisis. 

Co-director Jeremy McDermott joined a virtual panel of experts to discuss the vulnerabilities of the Caribbean as a transshipment hub for cocaine en route to Europe. The event was held at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS).

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

El Salvador Police Reports Contradict Bukele's Triumphalism

NEWS / 22 SEP 2023

How El Salvador’s Police Creates, Uses Its Gang Database

NEWS / 22 SEP 2023

Venezuelan Military ‘Invades’ Notorious Prison

NEWS / 20 SEP 2023

Grenades Becoming Trademark of Venezuelan Extortion Gangs in Peru

NEWS / 19 SEP 2023

An Extradition (and a Fentanyl Prohibition) as Mexico Tries a Counterdrug Reset

NEWS / 18 SEP 2023

InSight Crime Cited in New Colombia Drug Policy Plan

THE ORGANIZATION / 15 SEP 2023