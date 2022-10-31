Work with Us: Research Internship and Editorial Internship

InSight Crime’s internship program offers the opportunity to work for the leading source of news and analysis on organized crime in Latin America and the Caribbean. Interns will bolster their research and writing skills, as well as their knowledge of important regional security issues, while gaining valuable part-time professional experience in a diverse and inclusive organization InSight Crime invites qualified candidates to apply for our internship program, which has three cycles tat correspond to the United States’ academic calendar: spring (January to May), summer (May to August) and fall (September to December). Open Internships: Research internship

Editorial Internship

Research Internship

Description:

InSight Crime’s research internship program is designed for candidates interested in assisting our investigative projects. This opportunity is ideal for candidates planning careers in policy research and analysis, journalism, or related fields.

Duties:

• Conducting research on organized crime and illicit economies

• Assisting with the creation of research briefs, criminal profiles, and articles for our website

• Finding sources and arranging interviews with experts

• Processing materials gathered during field investigations

Qualifications:

• Previous work experience or education involving policy research and analysis, or journalism

• Highly proficient in both English and Spanish

• Available at least 20 hours a week, and able to commit to the time period from early January through May for the spring term, May to August for the summer term, and September to December for the fall term.

Desired:

• Proficiency in Portuguese, Dutch, or Chinese

• Graphic design and/or multimedia skills such as photo, video, and audio editing

• Data analysis experience

How To Apply:

Applications are open for three cycles that correspond to the United States’ academic calendar: spring (January to May), summer (May to August), and fall (September to December). Applications must be submitted by December 1 for the spring term, by April 1 for the summer term, and by August 1 for the fall term.

Please send all application materials with subject heading "InSight Crime Research Internship" to info@insightcrime.org, including: a CV, cover letter and two short writing samples, preferably on a topic related to organized crime and/or Latin America. The internship can be completed remotely. It is unpaid, but we occasionally receive donations that allow us to offer modest stipends.

Editorial Internship

Description:

InSight Crime’s editorial internship program is designed for candidates interested in assisting with the production of daily news content for our website.

Duties:

• Fact-checking, copy-editing, and writing articles and social media content

• Assisting with desktop research and reporting

• Updating profiles of countries, criminal groups, and major personalities in organized crime

• Assisting with multimedia production

Qualifications:

• Previous work experience and higher education in journalism, communications, or a related field

• Strong research and writing skills

• Native English speaker; highly competent in written and spoken Spanish.

• Available at least 20 hours a week, primarily in the morning hours (7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., approximately, Colombian time), and able to commit to the time period from early January through May for the spring term, May to August for the summer term, and September to December for the fall term

Desired:

• Some competency in Portuguese

• Graphic design and/or multimedia skills such as photo, video, and audio editing

• Data analysis experience

How To Apply:

Applications are open for three cycles that correspond to the United States’ academic calendar: spring (January to May), summer (May to August), and fall (September to December). Applications must be submitted by December 1 for the spring term, by April 1 for the summer term, and by August 1 for the fall term.

Please send all application materials with subject heading "InSight Crime Editorial Internship" to info@insightcrime.org, including: a CV, cover letter and two short English language writing samples, preferably on a topic related to organized crime and/or Latin America. The internship can be completed remotely. It is unpaid, but we occasionally receive donations that allow us to offer modest stipends.