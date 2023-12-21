From the profound ways in which organized crime and migration are intertwined, to the role drug trafficking is playing in the destruction of an important jungle in Central America, and the rapid advance of the synthetic drug trade, our readers engaged with a range of multimedia coverage that we now bring to you for your end of the year reading.
These investigations are the result of years of work, going into the field — interviewing hundreds of victims, criminals, officials and experts, and ultimately applying everything we’ve come to learn about organized crime in the 13 years we’ve been doing this.
These are our top 5 most-read investigations in English. Click here for our Year’s Best in Spanish.
#Honduras #Barrio18 #Prisons
Through the story of Desafío, a boy who grew up on the streets of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, InSight Crime delves into the internal workings that make Barrio 18 tick, the constant state of paranoia that its members are kept under, and the brutal response to anyone who dares to dream of a different life.
#EnvironmentalCrime #LaMosquitia #Honduras
The region of the Moskitia is one of Central America’s last great wildernesses, a paradise of pristine ecosystems and biodiversity. But today, the jungle is dying. And it is organized crime that is killing it.
#SyntheticDrugs #Precursors #Fentanyl
In this investigation, InSight Crime breaks down the different stages of the supply chain for synthetic drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Chapters
#Gangs #RegimenDeExcepción #ElSalvador #SecurityPolicy
This six-part investigation looks at how the Bukele government’s crackdown succeeded in overpowering the MS13 and Barrio 18. We assess what remains of the gangs in El Salvador, and contemplate whether these structures could one day return or mutate.
Chapters
#MigrationandCrime #HumanSmuggling #HumanTrafficking
There are now several hundred crime groups present across Mexico, each of which operates with varying degrees of power and sophistication and engages in a wide variety of criminal activities. Many of them are also connected to human trafficking.
