From the profound ways in which organized crime and migration are intertwined, to the role drug trafficking is playing in the destruction of an important jungle in Central America, and the rapid advance of the synthetic drug trade, our readers engaged with a range of multimedia coverage that we now bring to you for your end of the year reading.

These investigations are the result of years of work, going into the field — interviewing hundreds of victims, criminals, officials and experts, and ultimately applying everything we’ve come to learn about organized crime in the 13 years we’ve been doing this.

Uncovering the latest criminal dynamics, actors, and economies in the Americas and the threats they pose to citizen security is no easy feat. It is also not cheap. In 2024, we want to continue doing our work, independently and without adding a paywall to our content.

These are our top 5 most-read investigations in English. Click here for our Year’s Best in Spanish.

1. The Inescapable Prison of Barrio 18 in Honduras Read investigation #Honduras #Barrio18 #Prisons Through the story of Desafío, a boy who grew up on the streets of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, InSight Crime delves into the internal workings that make Barrio 18 tick, the constant state of paranoia that its members are kept under, and the brutal response to anyone who dares to dream of a different life.