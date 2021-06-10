HomeNewsAtlantic Entrance to Panama Canal Awash with Cocaine
icon

NEWS

Atlantic Entrance to Panama Canal Awash with Cocaine

BAGDAD / 10 JUN 2021 BY SASKIA WRIGHT AND ANASTASIA AUSTIN EN

Panama’s northern province of Colón, sitting at the Atlantic entrance to the Panama Canal, is seeing a staggering increase in drug seizures, raising questions about its role in the Central American cocaine pipeline. 

On June 6, 1.8 tons of cocaine were seized from a single boat off the coast of Colón in a joint operation with Colombian authorities. In May alone, 22 tons of drugs were intercepted in Colón, taking seizures from January to May 2021 to almost 50 tons.

SEE ALSO: Panama News and Profiles

In comparison, Panama captured just under 85 tons of drugs nationally in 2020, mostly cocaine.

Panamanian authorities have praised the number of seizures, stating that drug traffickers are moving smaller amounts of drugs per shipment as a response to increased state vigilance.

InSight Crime Analysis

The province of Colón is currently experiencing the consequences of several important shifts within Panama and its role in the broader cocaine trade.

First, the Caribbean route has become more popular for drug traffickers, bringing in increasing amounts from Colombia straight to Panama and onward. The Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia, a drug trafficking group also known as the Urabeños, have re-opened certain Caribbean routes that make Panama an obvious destination.

"Typically, traffickers favor launching boats from the Colombian city of Turbo, off the Gulf of Urabá, to the province of Colón in Panama," Grisel Bethancourt, an independent journalist in Panama, told InSight Crime.

In September 2020, InSight Crime reported on a similar increase in cocaine seizures in Bocas del Toro, an archipelago northwest of Colón.

SEE ALSO: Can DEA Dismantle Panama's Top Gang?

Second, Panama’s own gangs are growing in sophistication and capacity. Its largest criminal group, Bagdad, has evolved from a network of loosely affiliated gangs hired to move drugs through Panama into a more sophisticated unit, with the manpower to move larger quantities of drugs, the firepower to defend its turf and the logistics to launder significant amounts of money. Its rival, Calor Calor, is not far behind.

However, Bagdad has come under pressure, most recently from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with dozens of members arrested and front businesses shut down in April. Internal rivalries among Bagdad’s members have also accounted for regular homicides in Panama, starting with a prison massacre that left 15 dead in December 2019.

Violence has not spared Colón. The province accounted for 43 percent of all murders committed in Panama in April 2021 and saw a 21 percent year-on-year increase in homicide from January to March.

Third, given Panama’s ability to dispatch drugs to Europe, European drug groups have moved in. Last December, El País reported that Spanish drug traffickers were reactivating a route that had been used in the 1990s to move significant quantities of cocaine from Colón and other Panamanian ports to Spain and Portugal.

BAGDAD CALOR CALOR COCAINE EUROPE CRIME PANAMA
share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Gatonet - The Illegal TV Connections Bankrolling Militias in Rio

NEWS / 10 JUN 2021

Could Militia-Red Command Feud Explain Manaus Violence in Brazil?

NEWS / 9 JUN 2021

Why Mexico’s National Guard Remains Vastly Unqualified

NEWS / 9 JUN 2021

Land Restitution: A Dangerous Job in Colombia

NEWS / 8 JUN 2021

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

THE ORGANIZATION / 8 JUN 2021

Florida's Gun Traffickers Supplying Brazil's Largest Gang

NEWS / 8 JUN 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Dominican Groups Eye Lucrative Patagonia Drug Market

ARGENTINA / 22 MAR 2019

A series of arrests of Dominican nationals in the south of Argentina over recent months have highlighted an unlikely, but…

What Lockdown? World’s Cocaine Traffickers Sniff at Movement Restrictions

COCAINE / 26 MAY 2020

As a wave of coronavirus infections hit Italy in late March, Rocco Molè, a member of the country’s ’Ndrangheta organized…

Arrests Could Strengthen Links Between Tony Hernández and Sinaloa Cartel in Honduras

COCAINE / 18 JUN 2020

The recent arrests of two Guatemalan drug traffickers linked to Antonio “Tony” Hernández, a former Honduran congressman jailed for drug…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

8 JUN 2021

Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Deepens Its Connections with Universities

31 MAY 2021

A partnership with the University for Peace will complement InSight Crime’s research methodology and expertise on Costa Rica.

THE ORGANIZATION

With Support from USAID, InSight Crime Will Investigate Organized Crime in Haiti

31 MAY 2021

The project will seek to map out Haiti's principal criminal economies, profile the specific groups and actors, and detail their links to elements of the state.

THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events - Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

ABOUT US