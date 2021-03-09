HomeNewsBattle for Guatemala’s Top Courts Intensifies
icon

NEWS

Battle for Guatemala’s Top Courts Intensifies

ELITES AND ORGANIZED CRIME / 9 MAR 2021 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS EN

The naming of judges to Guatemala’s high courts has turned into an escalating fight between political elites seeking to stack the courts with allies and anti-impunity prosecutors accusing those same elites of influence peddling.

A turbulent week for the courts began on February 26, when Guatemala’s Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (Fiscalía Especial contra la Impunidad – FECI) issued arrest warrants for a group of political operators involved in the selection of candidates for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Those accused by FECI of colluding on votes in the selection of judges included influential lawyers Estuardo Gálvez, former dean of Guatemala’s San Carlos University, and Luis Fernando Ruiz, former head of the country’s bar association.

Both Gálvez and Ruiz were candidates for a seat on Guatemala’s Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, and had an outsize influence in voting on candidates for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, according to FECI investigators.

FECI also put out an arrest warrant for Murphy Paiz, the current dean of the San Carlos University, who is also an influential figure in the court selection process and is accused of influence peddling. Both Fernando Ruiz and Paiz were taken into custody.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of Guatemala

Authorities have been unable to arrest Gálvez, who is currently hospitalized in Guatemala City. But Gálvez announced in an open letter to his colleagues that he would not continue as a candidate for the Constitutional Court, saying he was a victim of political persecution.

In the wake of the FECI raids, Guatemala’s congress rushed to re-elect, on March 2nd, a sitting Constitutional Court magistrate who has a track record of shielding elites, elPeriódico reported.

Dina Ochoa, a judge on track to serve a second five-year term, voted in February to approve the selection of magistrate-elect Mynor Moto to the Constitutional Court. Moto, who is under investigation for obstruction of justice, is alleged to have links to the networks that sought to influence high court selections.

Three days later, Guatemala’s bar association elected Néster Vásquez for a five-year term as a sitting judge on the Constitutional Court. Vásquez is linked to the same networks investigated by FECI for allegedly manipulating the selection of high court magistrates, according to Soy 502.

InSight Crime Analysis

Guatemala’s Constitutional Court is seen as one of the last bulwarks against corruption and impunity in the country, which is why political elites have long sought to stack it in their favor.

Political elites have maneuvered for years to place allies in the lower Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, with the expectation that they will rule in their favor if and when legal troubles arise. But FECI’s prosecutors have stood in the way.

FECI has already investigated the behind-the-scenes operators involved in influence-peddling schemes in the selection of judges, and now the anti-impunity office appears to be targeting those with the power to nominate magistrates, such as Gálvez, Fernando Ruiz and Paiz.

SEE ALSO: Political Elites Seek Again to Infiltrate Guatemala’s High Court

In February, FECI prosecutors also issued an arrest warrant for Mynor Moto, the former magistrate-elect for the Constitutional Court whose candidacy had been approved by Guatemalan congress. The series of arrest warrants show that the anti-impunity office is not pulling its punches when it comes to defending the integrity of the selection process.

The latest warrants may also explain the haste with which Guatemala’s congress appointed Ochoa for the Constitutional Court after months of inaction. Congress has been attempting to undermine the court selection process since July 2020.

Though he refused to give details, Juan Sandoval, FECI’s director, said as recently as March 3 that prosecutors are continuing their investigation into illegal activity in the selection of judges, and that there may be a new phase in the process.

ELITES AND ORGANIZED CRIME GUATEMALA

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Massacres spike in Antioquia as Colombia’s Urabeños expand

NEWS / 10 MAR 2021

Ponzi and Pyramid Schemes Spread Across Caribbean

NEWS / 9 MAR 2021

How Brazil’s Borders Became More Diverse, Dangerous

NEWS / 8 MAR 2021

Prison Break Lays Bare Haiti Gang Leader’s Ties to Elites

NEWS / 8 MAR 2021

Stay Frosty: Further Innovations in Drug Trafficking

NEWS / 5 MAR 2021

Plots of Amazon Rainforest Illegally Sold on Facebook

NEWS / 5 MAR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

700 Extortion-Related Murders in Guatemala through July 2014: NGO

EXTORTION / 15 AUG 2014

At least 700 people have been killed in Guatemala so far this year for failing to pay extortion fees, according…

The CICIG Head’s Rocky Road Out of Guatemala: A Timeline

ELITES AND CRIME / 7 SEP 2018

Guatemala President Jimmy Morales' decision not to renew the mandate of the United Nations-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala…

Guatemala’s Key Witness ‘Has More Songs than Juan Gabriel’

ELITES AND CRIME / 2 SEP 2016

An important witness in Guatemala's expansive anti-corruption efforts appears to have given testimony leading to new advances in a number…

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Strategic Communications Manager Job Description

12 FEB 2021

InSight Crime is looking for a full-time strategic communications manager. This person needs to be able to work in a fast-paced world of daily news, high-profile investigations, national and international…

THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …