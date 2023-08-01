HomeNewsFirearms, Disappearances, Prison Overcrowding: Brazil’s Problems Are Getting Worse
icon

Firearms, Disappearances, Prison Overcrowding: Brazil’s Problems Are Getting Worse
Prisoners at the door of an overloaded jail cell in Brazil.
NEWS

Firearms, Disappearances, Prison Overcrowding: Brazil’s Problems Are Getting Worse

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 1 AUG 2023 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

From overpopulated, crumbling prisons to tens of thousands of disappearances every year, as well as millions of weapons in circulation, Brazil's security panorama looks grim, according to the 2023 Brazilian Public Security Annual.   

Prepared by the Brazilian Forum for Public Security (Fórum Brasileiro de Segurança Pública), this statistics-heavy guide, now in its 17th year, provides a thorough review of the criminal and judicial outlook of Latin America's largest economy.  

Here, InSight Crime breaks down the major findings of the 2023 edition.  

Brazil Can't Lock Up Any More People 

In 2022, Brazil was lacking adequate prison facilities for over 230,000 inmates, an increase of almost 50,000 in just a year, the report found. The most overcrowded facilities were in the northeastern states of Pernambuco (2.7 prisoners per official spot) and Alagoas (2.6 prisoners per spot), followed by the Federal District of Brasilia (2 prisoners per spot). While these figures are worrying, given the implications of overcrowding on levels of violence behind bars, they should come as no surprise, given the astonishing rate at which Brazil continues to jail people.  

Last year, the total prison population stood at over 832,000, a record high. This is up 51% over the last decade and 250% in two decades. In the Americas, Brazil's incarceration rate is surpassed only by El Salvador, the United States, and Panama.

An August 2022 visit by judicial authorities to Pernambuco to understand the reasons for its lack of prison spaces found shocking conditions. "In addition to overcrowding and subhuman conditions in prison units…family members face upsetting inspections and spend nights sleeping at the doors of these establishments to take food and personal hygiene items to prisoners," reported Brazil's National Council for Justice. It added that the Pernambuco judiciary likely did not have the capacity to face these challenges, speaking to the need for far broader reform. 

A mass of prisoners held together at a Pernambuco prison. Source: Brazil Ministry of Justice

Rio Grande do Sul, a state that ranks among the least violent in Brazil, has also seen its fair share of problems. One of its solutions to overcrowding in prisons was to allow more prisoners, especially those in pre-trial detention, to remain in police holding cells. When these holding cells predictably also ran out of room, prisoners were found handcuffed to the steering wheels and doors of police vehicles in 2019. While a court decision promptly banned such methods, Rio Grande do Sul still lacked adequate prison spaces for almost 6,000 prisoners out of a state population of 40,000 last year. 

SEE ALSO: DataInSights: Latin America’s Homicide Hotspots 

The annual report did focus on some positives. In June 2022, Rio Grande do Sul launched a new government body dedicated to managing the prison population (Núcleo de Gestão Estratégica do Sistema Prisional - Nugesp), which promised to solve the overcrowding problem.  

The impact of custody hearings, which allow for far more suspects to see a judge within 24 hours of their arrest, have continued to lighten the burden on the prison system, even with the introduction of remote hearings during COVID. A 2022 report by the Association for the Prevention of Torture noted that judges during custody hearings had been asking more questions about any mistreatment suffered by prisoners and that security personnel were less commonly accompanying defendants in the courtroom. It added that the digitalization of such hearings had actually improved access to justice in more remote parts of the country with "precarious police and judicial infrastructures." 

Disappearances Up Sharply  

From 2019 to 2021, over 200,000 people disappeared in Brazil, which comes at 183 people per day, according to the Brazilian Forum for Public Security. While around half of these were eventually found, "people cannot contemplate today the quantity of people who have essentially disappeared in Brazil," Samira Bruno, the Forum's executive director, told Agencia Brasil.  

The largest proportion of those who go missing are children between 12 and 14 years old, including "teenagers who are victims of some type of crime, and end up kidnapped, victims of slave labor or sexual exploitation." The majority of the missing are also Black men. For Bruno, "this is another factor that leads us to prioritize these cases as they can include criminal cases such as homicides, kidnappings, and attempted homicides. And very often…these people are found later in ditches or clandestine cemeteries." 

From 2021 to 2022, disappearances increased by nearly 15 percent nationwide and were up in every Brazilian state bar two. It seems likely that many of these were connected to violent crime. Disappearances were up 78.4 percent annually in the northeastern state of Amapá, which also saw the highest homicide rate in the country.

Amapá has been plagued by two major criminal economies. Two local gangs, Família Terror do Amapá and União Criminosa do Amapá, have been involved in a bitter feud over drug trafficking that contributed to homicides soaring by 87 percent year-on-year in early 2023. Illegal mining has also been a factor, as wildcat miners have clashed with security forces trying to clear them out.  

This explosive mixture of high homicide rates, illegal mining, and drug trafficking gangs saw disappearances soar in other remote, northern states such as Roraima and Acre.

Roraima, a famed hotspot of conflict between illegal miners, Indigenous communities, and state forces, saw disappearances rise by 50 percent.  

With the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva making a concerted effort to clear out illegal mining and improve security guarantees for Indigenous communities in the Amazon and neighboring states, there is hope that these areas may see homicides and disappearances drop in the near future.  

The Legacy of Removing Controls on Gun Ownership  

In July, President Lula signed a decree undoing much of the work done by his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, which allowed Brazilians to legally acquire firearms. Lula drastically lowered the number of guns a citizen can own from 30 down to six, passed stringent new limits on ammunition purchases, and ensured that hunters now need clearance from the country's environmental protection agency.  

But it is likely too little, too late to undo the damage that has already been done.  

SEE ALSO: Criminal Arsenals Full After Brazil Made it Easier to Legally Buy Guns

The statistics gathered by the 2023 Brazilian Public Security Annual are alarming. From around 117,000 registered gun owners in 2018 before Bolsonaro relaxed gun ownership laws, Brazil now has nearly 800,000. The list of registered firearms climbed from 630,000 to 1.5 million. An additional 1.5 million have expired licenses. Ammunition sales have climbed 150%, with 420 million rounds of ammunition sold legally in Brazil in 2022.  

The report lamented the fact that Bolsonaro's government had reworked caliber regulations, allowing members of the public to acquire 9mm and .357-caliber pistols, as well as rifles, that had previously been restricted to military use.  

"Before you couldn't have just any weapon. You couldn't get a rifle. You couldn't just turn up...and buy anything," Bruno Langeani, head of the Sou da Paz Institute in Brazil, told Folha de São Paulo. "That was all removed." 

A haul of over 50 weapons found at a house in Rio de Janeiro in February 2022. Source: Rio Police.

This policy allowed criminal groups to buy arms legally through people with no criminal record. Members of the First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC) in São Paulo have been arrested in possession of semi-automatic rifles which were bought by using a legal permit known as a Collector, Shooter and Hunter license (Colecionadores, Atiradores e Caçadores - CAC).  

The impact of these weapons will likely be felt for decades to come. "Firearms are very durable and, if they are well-maintained, can continue working for decades. The country continues to suffer violence committed with firearms made in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s," the report found. 

ARMS TRAFFICKING BRAZIL HOMICIDES ILLEGAL MINING KIDNAPPING PRISONS SECURITY POLICY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Uruguay's Top Trafficker Disappears Yet Again in Bolivia 

NEWS / 31 JUL 2023

Latin America’s Criminal Bankers: Explaining Colombians' Monopoly on Gota-a-Gota  

NEWS / 28 JUL 2023

Criminal Groups Ally With State Forces for Cattle Theft in Venezuela

NEWS / 27 JUL 2023

Shark Fin Trade Thriving in Latin America, Despite Promises of Progress

NEWS / 26 JUL 2023

Q&A: Voices Opposing Mano Dura Policies in Latin America Are Silenced

NEWS / 25 JUL 2023

Monagas: The Missing Link for Venezuela Drug Traffickers

NEWS / 24 JUL 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Brazil Cattle Linked to Accused Drug Trafficker Sold to Major Companies

BRAZIL / 17 AUG 2021

João Soares Rocha, 64, has been identified by the Brazilian police as the ringleader of an international cocaine trafficking network.

Acacio Medina Front - Ex-FARC Mafia

EX-FARC MAFIA / 15 FEB 2023

The Acacio Medina Front is a dissident group that emerged from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), also known…

US Indicts Chinese Companies in New Approach to Fighting Precursor Chemicals

FENTANYL / 29 JUN 2023

The US government has brought its first-ever criminal charges against Chinese companies for allegedly trafficking precursor chemicals used to produce…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime Gains Strength Thanks to US Immigration Policy

7 JUL 2023

Our most recent investigation on how US immigration policy foments organized crime on the US-Mexico border has generated discussion across Latin America. Media outlets including …

THE ORGANIZATION

UN World Drug Report Cites InSight Crime

30 JUN 2023

Our recent coverage of synthetic drugs expands on the topics presented in the UNODC’s latest World Drug Report.   What factors affect the market for synthetic drugs in Latin America? Why,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Presents at UNODC Conference

9 JUN 2023

This week, InSight Crime director Steven Dudley and deputy editor Juan Diego Posada presented at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forum “Cocaine in the…

THE ORGANIZATION

All Eyes on Ecuador

2 JUN 2023

Our coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to be a valuable resource for international and local news outlets. Internationally, Reuters cited our 2022 Homicide Round-Up,…

WORK WITH US

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

27 MAY 2023

InSight Crime is looking for a Social Media and Engagement Strategist who will be focused on maintaining and improving InSight Crime’s reputation and interaction with its audiences through publishing activities…

ABOUT US