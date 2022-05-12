HomeNewsDoes Armed Strike Mark Urabeños' Last Stand Together?
icon

Over the course of more than 4 days, roads to several communities were complexly blocked off due to the armed strike.
NEWS

Does Armed Strike Mark Urabeños' Last Stand Together?

COLOMBIA / 12 MAY 2022 BY LAURA ÁVILA EN

An armed blockade by the Urabeños drug clan that left much of northern Colombia reeling has signaled that the group – which the government claims to have weakened – still maintains the ability to coalesce and terrorize the country.

The Urabeños, also known as the Gulf Clan, shuttered businesses, closed down schools, torched vehicles and imposed curfews during a so-called armed strike that affected about a third of the country, the Investigation and Prosecution Unit of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz – JEP) reported.

The JEP's investigative unit linked two dozen killings to the armed strike, as well as 15 attempted assassinations. Residents of 138 communities were confined to homes, the JEP reported.  More than 100 vehicles were burned, and access to several towns was cut off by the clan's roadblocks.

SEE ALSO: What Does Otoniel's Arrest Really Mean for Colombia?

The armed strike, which took place May 4 to May 10, was ostensibly in response to the extradition of longtime leader Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” who faces US federal drug charges. The group declared the lockdown in 11 departments through bulletins that circulated via Whatsapp messages and other media.

Reacting to the sudden show of force, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano announced the creation of a special unit to attack the group, while President Iván Duque offered a 5 billion peso ($1 million) reward for the capture of Otoniel’s two alleged successors: Jobanis de Jesús Ávila, alias “Chiquito Malo,” and Wilmer Antonio Giraldo, alias “Siopas."

On May 7, police patrols were increased to restore security.

The Urabeños last implemented an armed stoppage in September 2017, after the killing of Roberto Vargas Gutiérrez, alias “Gavilán,” by security forces. The second in command of the Urabeños at that time, Gavilán was in charge of the group’s trafficking routes. That armed strike paralyzed the subregion of Bajo Cauca, in the Antioquia department.

However, the recent armed strike appeared to be the most extensive manifestation of power that the group has made since its creation in 2007.

InSight Crime Analysis

While there are indications the Urabeños may fracture in Otoniel's absence, his extradition appears to have spurred the two main factions to unite, resulting in the terrifying assault.

Chiquito Malo and Siopas, two of Otoniel's top lieutenants, are said to be vying for power in the vacuum left since Otoniel's arrest last October. Long structured under the banner of the Urabeños, the mid-ranking commanders of these cells were using the upheaval to obtain more control.

Otoniel’s sudden extradition, however, may have created a scenario where these mid-ranking commanders united to make clear that the Urabeños retained significant power and territorial control, and that the group was still a threat and political actor in Colombia's conflict.

Sergio Guzmán, the director of the consultancy Colombia Risk Analysis, said the armed strike demonstrates that not only is the group in charge but that civil society remains subject to its actions.

“What has notably changed here is the direction of the violence. Before, they committed acts to terrorize, but they were focused on the authorities. There you see a parallel with what the ELN (National Liberation Army) has done in other territories,” Guzmán explained in an interview with InSight Crime. 

SEE ALSO: Otoniel's Extradition Heralds End for a Generation of Colombian Traffickers

While the strike was a demonstration of the group’s sophisticated organization, internal disputes are likely to continue to emerge and worsen over time, Guzmán added.

As InSight Crime recently reported, the group has exerted greater influence in some areas in the northern part of the country, where the strike had the greatest impact, and where criminal economies are disputed with other illegal armed groups. Nevertheless, it is not clear if the cells in the north are aligned with the backbone of the Urabeños, led by Otoniel's criminal heir, Chiquito Malo, or if their actions were taken independently.

The destabilizing six-day strike may be the last collective action by Colombia's main drug trafficking group, as it experiences a process of internal fragmentation. But it also opens up the possibility that the Urabeños resurface as a united front.

Guzmán said that the Urabeños are sending a strong message to the Colombian government.

The group is "threatening the integrity of the State and its monopoly on the use of force, because the State does not have it,” Guzmán said.

COLOMBIA URABEÑOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Paraguay Grapples with Criminal Sophistication After Prosecutor's Slaying

NEWS / 12 MAY 2022

Illegal Coal Mine Killings Prompt Peruvian Authorities to Act

NEWS / 11 MAY 2022

Avocados, Limes and Peaches: Cartel Violence Kills Harvests of Fruit in Mexico

NEWS / 11 MAY 2022

Former Honduras President Pleads Not Guilty, Ex-Police Chief Extradited to US

NEWS / 10 MAY 2022

Ecuador's Smaller Gangs Making Deadly Statements in Large-Scale Massacres

NEWS / 10 MAY 2022

How Mexico City Tried to Crush La Unión Tepito

NEWS / 9 MAY 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

FARC, ELN Express Desire For Unified Peace Process

COLOMBIA / 2 JUL 2013

Colombia's two guerrilla armies, the FARC and the ELN, have released a joint statement announcing they want to work together…

Behind Colombia's Dramatic Fall in Kidnappings

COLOMBIA / 13 JAN 2015

Colombia was once the kidnap capital of the world, with eight reported abductions a day, but over the past 15 years…

Homicides Drop in Colombia

COLOMBIA / 29 APR 2011

Colombia's National Police say that murders are down eight percent in the first four months of the year…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Drug Trafficking Investigation and InDepth Gender Coverage

29 APR 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime will be publishing The Cocaine Revolution in Venezuela, a groundbreaking investigation into how the Venezuelan government regulates the cocaine trade in the country. An accompanying event,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution

15 APR 2022

On May 4th, InSight Crime will publish a groundbreaking investigation on drug trafficking in Venezuela. A product of three years of field research across the country, the study uncovers cocaine production in…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Widespread Coverage of InSight Crime MS13 Investigation

8 APR 2022

In a joint investigation with La Prensa Gráfica, InSight Crime recently revealed that four of the MS13’s foremost leaders had been quietly released from…

THE ORGANIZATION

Informing US State Department and European Union

1 APR 2022

InSight Crime Co-director McDermott briefed the US State Department and other international players on the presence of Colombian guerrillas in Venezuela and the implication this has for both nations.  McDermott…

ABOUT US