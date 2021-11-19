HomeNewsEcuador Smuggling Rings See Windfall in Migrants
icon

NEWS

Ecuador Smuggling Rings See Windfall in Migrants

COLOMBIA / 19 NOV 2021 BY GABRIELLE GORDER EN

A surge in US-bound migrants has been a boon to human smuggling rings in Ecuador – in a pattern that is playing out across much of the region.

According to the journalistic outlet Connectas and 1800Migrante, an organization that provides legal advice to Ecuadoreans, human smugglers are charging an estimated $15,000 for passage to the United States, El Comercio reported.

Illegal border crossings into the United States by Ecuadorean migrants have spiked this year. About 100,000 Ecuadorean nationals were detained between January and September, compared with 13,000 during the same period in 2020. Ecuadoreans now comprise the fourth-largest nationality encountered at the border, behind Mexicans, Guatemalans and Hondurans.

In response to the spike in irregular migration by Ecuadoreans, Mexico and Guatemala have required that the country's citizens obtain tourist visas.

SEE ALSO: Explosives and Weapons Heading to Ecuador – Colombia Border

But Ecuadoreans are not the only migrants starting journeys to the US from the Andean country. In August, more than 27,000 people of other nationalities, particularly Haitians, crossed the Ecuador-Colombia border, according to Colombian authorities.

InSight Crime Analysis

Migrant smuggling networks are cashing in on economic desperation in Ecuador, a country that also happens to have visa policies and porous borders that make it an ideal launching pad for human smuggling.

Based on the number of Ecuadorian migrants detained at the border and the $15,000 smuggling fee appraised by 1800migrante.com, El Comercio estimates that human smuggling networks earned as much as $1.5 million between January and July of this year. However, it is unclear how accurate this figure is as it seems to assume that all the Ecuadorean migrants use coyotes. While police say some have been contacting smugglers through the messaging service Whatsapp and social networks, many go without help.

Economic difficulties caused by the pandemic are one of the main factors pushing people out of Ecuador, where the price of food, housing, and transport have increased. Only three out of ten people are formally employed. Ecuador is also seeing a dramatic increase in crime and violence.

Coyotes are jumping on the opportunity to profit off the current situation, advertising their services on social media networks such as TikTok and Facebook. “If you want to achieve the American dream, we can help you, we leave from Ecuador," says one such social media post.

In addition, Ecuador’s permissive visa laws make it attractive to migrants of other nationalities seeking to reach the US through migratory routes in South and Central American countries. Only citizens of 11 countries require visas: China, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia and Senegal.

Migrants of Haitian, African and Asian descent have been crossing from Ecuador into Colombia’s southern municipality of Ipiales, according to authorities, from which they aim to travel north to Panama.  

Many are traveling on trails from the border city of Tulcán, in Ecuador’s northern department of Carchi. The same routes are also used to traffic weapons and contraband and are often controlled by criminal groups.

SEE ALSO: Migrant Smuggling Routes, Hideouts in Colombia's Indigenous Lands

Migrants drawn to work in the United States have been a windfall for smuggling networks elsewhere in South America. Haitians in Brazil have left the country in droves, and smugglers have profited by moving them across the country's border with Peru.

Interpol recently announced the dismantling of a ring that smuggled some 1,000 Haitian migrants from Chile, including 267 Chilean children under the age of six, all born to Haitian migrants. Some had been traveling with adults other than their parents. Others had been found abandoned or orphaned. The ring, which promoted its services via Whatsapp, transported the migrants into Peru, from where they began their journey north.  

Colombia, meanwhile, continues to serve as a staging ground for a massive wave of migrants making the dangerous trek through the Darién Gap.

COLOMBIA CRIMINAL MIGRATION ECUADOR HUMAN SMUGGLING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

A Faustian Bargain: The Cost of Restoring Haiti's Fuel Supply

NEWS / 18 NOV 2021

El Mencho's Wife Arrested - What Does it Mean for Jalisco Cartel?

NEWS / 18 NOV 2021

Colombia's San Andrés Losing Battle Against Illegal Fishing

NEWS / 17 NOV 2021

‘The Rebel of the South’: Rise of the R Organization

INVESTIGATIONS / 17 NOV 2021

Metal Hands and Rubber Feet: Colombian Guerrillas and Venezuelan Gold

INVESTIGATIONS / 17 NOV 2021

The Governors, the Gang and the War for Bolívar's Gold

INVESTIGATIONS / 17 NOV 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia's New Generation Drug Gangs: The Power to Corrupt

COLOMBIA / 15 AUG 2011

Defectors from the Rastrojos, one of Colombia's most powerful gangs, have revealed a payroll of corrupt officials in one region…

Criminal Gangs Control Mexican Territory: Govt

EXTORTION / 20 MAY 2011

Mexico's government secretary said that organized criminal groups now control whole areas of territory in the country, and…

What Will Gabino's Departure Mean for the ELN?

COLOMBIA / 24 JUN 2021

The retirement of the ELN's top commander and political leader may have sweeping implications for the guerrilla group as it…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

THE ORGANIZATION

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

5 NOV 2021

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists…

THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

THE ORGANIZATION

Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

22 OCT 2021

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

15 OCT 2021

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…

ABOUT US