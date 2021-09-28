HomeNewsMigrant Smuggling Routes, Hideouts in Colombia's Indigenous Lands
icon

Migrants crossing the Gulf of Urabá on a boat to reach the Darién Gap.
NEWS

Migrant Smuggling Routes, Hideouts in Colombia's Indigenous Lands

COLOMBIA / 28 SEP 2021 BY GABRIELLE GORDER EN

The recent dismantling of a migrant smuggling ring in Colombia has revealed the routes, corruption networks and modus operandi used to move thousands of migrants through the country.

The ten people who made up the ring are accused of smuggling migrants from Colombia’s southern border with Ecuador to Necoclí, a town on the Caribbean coast that has become a launching pad for migrants heading to Panama.

The alleged head of the ring – identified by prosecutors as Armando Wilson Meneses Tucanez, alias “Poli,” – coordinated the ring from his home, where he was on house arrest after being charged with human smuggling in 2017, according to a September 21 news release issued by Colombia’s National Police.

The arrests were made after an agent with the National Police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dirección de Investigación Criminal e Interpol de la Policía Nacional – Dijin) managed to infiltrate the network by posing as a Cuban migrant. The undercover agent was then able to identify members of a criminal group known as Los Errantes. The United States Diplomatic Security Service also supported the operation.

SEE ALSO: Colombia News and Profile

The smuggling ring – dismantled in late September – counted on Ecuadorean coyotes, hotel administrators, interdepartmental bus drivers, and boat captains on the Caribbean coast.

According to the authorities, the migrants were charged large sums and were exposed to various forms of abuse, such as having their passports or belongings confiscated and being locked up in hotels.  

The smuggled migrants – who numbered more than 1,500 – reportedly came from many different nations, but most notably of Haitian, African and Asian descent.

Most reportedly started their journeys in Ecuador before crossing the border into Colombia via the Ipiales municipality in the southern Nariño department.  Then, for about 250 days, the migrants were smuggled along a route connecting Ipiales, Bogotá, Medellín and the Caribbean coastal town of Necoclí.

According to police, corrupt officials secured false documents for the migrant-smuggling ring. The group also housed migrants in Indigenous reserves in Nariño. It remains unclear whether these communities were aware of the group’s activities. 

During preliminary hearings, Colombian prosecutors charged the ten members of the ring with migrant smuggling, falsifying public documents, violations of anti-COVID measures, and conspiracy.

InSight Crime Analysis

As Colombia sees a surge in migrants journeying toward North America, it makes sense that smuggling groups would attempt to profit from the situation.

Colombia serves as a transit nation for many migrants looking to reach the United States or Canada. In August, Colombia’s migration office reported more than 32,000 undocumented migrants within the country.

Migrants unable to legally reach Colombia often arrive in Ecuador. They then cross the porous border between Carchi, a northern province of Ecuador, and the Colombian border department of Nariño. Smuggling groups are known to be present on both sides of the border.

SEE ALSO: Explosives and Weapons Heading to Ecuador-Colombia Border

According to the Colombian Attorney General’s Office, criminal groups charge $30-40 per person, and $10 for each piece of luggage, and as much as $65 for fake documents, such as ID cards or visas.

Once the migrants are in Colombia, they are moved by land routes to Urabá, a region that borders the Caribbean. Boat transports in beach towns such as Necoclí and Capurganá then move people toward the Darién Gap, where they launch an eight-day journey on foot through the dangerous jungle region bordering Panama.

Migrants crossing the Darien Gap risk falling victim to extortion, human trafficking and sexual abuse in a region controlled by criminal groups. The bodies of 41 migrants have been found this year along the route used to travel between Colombia and Panama.

Despite these risks, authorities estimate that up to 650 migrants venture across the Darién Gap daily.

The ring’s smuggling methods appear to have been typical, save for its use of Indigenous reserves to hide migrants and evade authorities.

Criminals in Colombia are known to try and take advantage of the complex relationship between national and Indigenous law enforcement and judicial systems. For example, Indigenous communities can legally deny the police entry into their territories, as they do not fall under the jurisdiction of the national police.

Nariño, where the safe houses on Indigenous lands were discovered, is home to various illegal armed actors that are known to intimidate and threaten these communities.

It’s also notable that a Colombian agent infiltrated the group, showing that authorities are clearly stepping up efforts to stop the smuggling of migrants amid their mass movement to the United States.

COLOMBIA ECUADOR HUMAN SMUGGLING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Brazil's Santa Catarina Becoming Country's MDMA Hub

NEWS / 28 SEP 2021

Fowl Play – How Contraband Chicken is Flooding Paraguay

NEWS / 24 SEP 2021

Emergency First Aid in Hostile Environments

THE ORGANIZATION / 24 SEP 2021

Death of a Pran: Suicide Marks Venezuela Former Prison Boss’ Decline

NEWS / 24 SEP 2021

Jalisco Cartel Sets Off Alarm Bells Along Mexico-Guatemala Border

NEWS / 23 SEP 2021

Bomb Threats: Mexico's Crime Groups Turn to Explosives

NEWS / 23 SEP 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Op-Ed: Promoting the Formation of New Criminal Menace in Colombia?

COLOMBIA / 16 MAR 2019

There is now a clear and present criminal menace and national security threat taking shape, and the Colombian government may…

Argentina Foils Apparent Bomb Plot Against Colombia's Uribe

ARGENTINA / 23 MAY 2012

Argentine authorities disabled an explosive device apparently aimed at Colombian ex-President Alvaro Uribe, who is currently visiting the country, days…

What Will New Sexual Violence Law Mean for Victims in Colombia's Conflict?

COLOMBIA / 19 JUN 2014

Colombia's president has approved a law that makes acts of sexual violence committed during the country's long-standing armed conflict crimes…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Emergency First Aid in Hostile Environments

24 SEP 2021

At InSight Crime's annual treat, we ramped up hostile environment and emergency first aid training for our 40-member staff, many of whom conduct on-the-ground investigations in dangerous corners of the region.

THE ORGANIZATION

Series on Environmental Crime in the Amazon Generates Headlines

17 SEP 2021

InSight Crime and the Igarapé Institute have been delighted at the response to our joint investigation into environmental crimes in the Colombian Amazon. Coverage of our chapters dedicated to illegal mining…

THE ORGANIZATION

Exploring Climate Change and Organized Crime

10 SEP 2021

In July, InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley moderated a panel for the Climate Reality Project's regional series of workshops for young climate activists in the Americas. The week-long event…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gearing Up a New Class of Interns

3 SEP 2021

InSight Crime is readying its newest class of interns – from universities in Europe and the Americas – to begin investigative work on a number of high-impact projects. For the…

THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Environmental Crime in the Amazon

27 AUG 2021

Next week, InSight Crime launches an investigation – conducted with Brazilian think-tank the Igarapé Institute – on the sophisticated organized crime structures and armed groups that…

ABOUT US