HomeNewsELN Keeps Fighting in Key State Despite Peace Talk Plans with Colombia Government
icon

The Arauca department, on Colombia's border with Venezuela, remains a stronghold for the ELN
NEWS

ELN Keeps Fighting in Key State Despite Peace Talk Plans with Colombia Government

COLOMBIA / 14 OCT 2022 BY JAVIER LIZCANO VILLALBA AND JUAN DIEGO POSADA EN

The ELN has continued to be involved in clashes in Colombia's eastern department of Arauca, casting a shadow on its pledge to cease violent actions ahead of peace talks with the government.

Fighting between the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN) and groups of the ex-FARC Mafia, dissident groups of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - FARC) close to Colombia's border with Venezuela, have confined hundreds of people to their homes in recent days, according to an October 10 notice by Colombia’s Ombudsman’s Office (Defensoría del Pueblo).

The news comes after the government announced the "reestablishment of peace talks" with the ELN, the country's strongest guerrilla group, in early October. That declaration came on the heels of President Gustavo Petro’s “Total Peace” proposal, which focuses on convincing criminal groups to lay down their arms in exchange for certain benefits.

SEE ALSO: Colombia's Risky Bet on Total Peace

To back up its decision to restart negotiations with the ELN, the government noted the “clear evidence of military de-escalation in several regions where the guerrilla group is currently operating and, also, of how its structures are avoiding armed confrontation with the public forces.”

Data from the Conflict Analysis Resource Center (Centro de Recursos para el Análisis de Conflicto - CERAC), supported the government's claim. CERAC's September report noted that the number of fights the ELN were involved in across Colombia had fallen in comparison to August.

Arauca appears to be the exception.

InSight Crime Analysis

Arauca is a hugely important criminal enclave for the ELN and is home to one of its most notable leaders, Gustavo Aníbal Giraldo, alias “Pablito.” The group has close ties to local communities there and controls lucrative drug trafficking routes connecting Colombia and Venezuela.

And even if the ELN wanted to broker a ceasefire there, it faces ambitious enemies on the ground. The ELN has long fought ex-FARC Mafia cells in the south of Arauca, such as around the town of Puerto Rondónón, as well as in the north at Arauquita. The conflict has left hundreds of people trapped in their homes and dozens of anti-personnel mines planted.

The group has also directly confronted authorities there. One Colombian soldier died and several others were injured in a reported clash with the ELN in Tame, Arauca, in September.

The ELN's presence in Arauca, and the importance of the department to the group, can be explained by its historical roots there: Arauca became the ELN's refuge after the government cracked down on the group in the 1970s. It enjoys lucrative profits from smuggling, extortion, and drug trafficking there as well as in neighboring Venezuela. This section of the notoriously porous border enabled the group to become a binational force.

SEE ALSO: Pablito’s Plan: Rise of the ELN in Venezuela

Furthermore, Pablito, leader of the ELN's Eastern War Front (Frente de Guerra Oriental) in Arauca, is an influential commander. His support for peace talks is both crucial and uncertain. His decision to carry out a car bomb attack in Bogotá in January 2019 put an end to the last attempted peace talks between the ELN and the Colombian state.

Alvaro Villarraga, professor and president of the Democratic Culture Foundation, a social development association, told InSight Crime that Pablito "is one of the commanders with the greatest influence on political-military decisions in the ELN guerrilla.“

However, Villarraga clarified that, although Pablito may have his doubts about peace talks, he may not be entirely hostile to the idea. He has accompanied ELN negotiating teams on several occasions and abided by the ceasefire between the ELN and the government of then-President Juan Manuel Santos between October 2017 and January 2018.

COLOMBIA COLOMBIA GROUPS ELN EX-FARC MAFIA SECURITY POLICY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Highways and Mills - Haiti Gangs Battle for Control of Key Infrastructure

NEWS / 13 OCT 2022

How Ecuador and Venezuela Face Differing Invasions of Fake US Dollars

NEWS / 13 OCT 2022

‘Viejo Santos’: The Decline of an MS13 Leader Wanted in the US

NEWS / 12 OCT 2022

Uruguay's Institutions Struggle to Fight Back Against Increased Criminal Threats

NEWS / 11 OCT 2022

Three Criminal Revelations from Mexico's Defense Ministry Leaks

NEWS / 10 OCT 2022

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

THE ORGANIZATION / 7 OCT 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia, Mexico Police Commanders Partnered with DEA and Drug Groups

COLOMBIA / 26 OCT 2021

Two top police commanders in Colombia and Mexico have recently admitted to filtering sensitive information to drug traffickers while working…

Judge Rules Memo Fantasma Will Remain in Colombia Prison

AUC / 28 OCT 2021

Accused paramilitary drug lord Guillermo León Acevedo, alias "Memo Fantasma," will remain in a high-security Colombian prison, where he has…

Eat Them or Extradite Them - What to Do With Pablo Escobar's Hippos?

COLOMBIA / 18 JUN 2021

Colombia's hippos are a well-documented problem. Growing astonishingly fast in number, potentially devastating to the local ecosystem and perhaps lethal…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

ABOUT US