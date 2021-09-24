HomeNewsDeath of a Pran: Suicide Marks Venezuela Former Prison Boss’ Decline
icon

Authorities in Colombia have confirmed that Venezuela prison boss Mocho Edwin committed suicide
NEWS

Death of a Pran: Suicide Marks Venezuela Former Prison Boss’ Decline

PRISONS / 24 SEP 2021 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

Weeks after reports emerged of the suicide of a notorious Venezuelan prison gang boss in Colombia, authorities have finally confirmed the death of Edwin Ramón Soto Nava – a death that has echoed through Venezuela’s underworld.

According to a Caracol News investigation, Soto Nava, alias “Mocho Edwin,” killed himself last month. He was living under an assumed name in Bogotá after having illegally procured a Colombian identification card.

SEE ALSO: Venezuela News and Profile

Soto Nava’s suicide was first reported on August 29 by Venezuela news outlet La Verdad del Zulia after friends and family began to circulate WhatsApp messages about his death. According to the report, Soto Nava jumped from the sixth floor of the building where he lived in the Colombian capital. Police had surrounded the building after responding to neighbors’ calls about a disturbance in his apartment.

According to the news outlet, Soto Nava, apparently under the influence of alcohol and drugs, had been in a heated argument with his girlfriend when he fired shots through a window.

News outlets in Venezuela quickly picked up the report about Soto Nova’s death. Still, while a video circulated on social media of the scene at the apartment building, Colombian and Venezuelan authorities did not confirm the suicide for weeks.

Soto Nova had reportedly been living in Colombia since 2018, hiding from authorities and his enemies.

InSight Crime Analysis

Once one of Venezuela’s most powerful pranes, or prison gang bosses, Soto Nova had seen his power erode during a long absence from his stronghold of western Zulia state.

From 2009 to 2013, Soto Nova and a nucleus of his men ruled Zulia’s Sabaneta prison, which BBC Mundo previously described as the country’s most dangerous. There, he formed the Tren del Norte gang, extending its influence to Zulia’s capital Maracaibo, particularly the city’s northern zone. There, gang members extorted merchants, committed piracy on Lake Maracaibo, and participated in kidnappings and street-level drug sales.

With the closure of Sabaneta prison in 2013, Soto Nova was transferred to Tocorón prison, where he came to know the leader of Tren de Aragua, now Venezuela’s most powerful gang. From Tocorón, he continued his command of Tren del Norte, but the gang weakened without his direct leadership.

SEE ALSO: Profile of Tren de Aragua

The gang saw a resurgence after Soto Nova’s release from prison in 2017. His death, though, could signal the demise of the Tren del Norte, which was already hobbled by the loss of key lieutenant Hugo Enrique González Rico, alias “Kike,” who was killed in January 2020.

Adrift, Tren del Norte gang members may be absorbed by other criminal gangs, particularly the Tren de Aragua, given Soto Nova’s previous ties to its leader, Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias “Niño Guerrero.”

Los Leal, a criminal gang in Zulia state through which Soto Nova also had alliances, and others operating in this region may also bring Tren de Norte members into the fold.

However, Soto Nova’s mark on Venezuela’s underworld is indelible: A pioneer in establishing the power of prison bosses, he was dubbed by journalists as the “pran of the pranes.”

PRISONS TREN DE ARAGUA VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Jalisco Cartel Sets Off Alarm Bells Along Mexico-Guatemala Border

NEWS / 23 SEP 2021

Bomb Threats: Mexico's Crime Groups Turn to Explosives

NEWS / 23 SEP 2021

Venezuela Kidnappers Posing as Car Sellers to Lure Victims

NEWS / 22 SEP 2021

Aircraft Theft Across Latin America Continues to Fuel Drug Trade

NEWS / 22 SEP 2021

Corruption at Every Stage: Legal Actors Meet Criminal Networks

INVESTIGATIONS / 22 SEP 2021

Top El Salvador Officials Embroiled in Food Aid Theft Investigation

NEWS / 21 SEP 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Bolivia Struggles to Resolve Its Prison Crisis

BOLIVIA / 24 SEP 2014

A riot that left four people dead in one prison, and the escape of four inmates from another facility, have…

Venezuela to Use Military to Fight Crime

CARTEL DE LOS SOLES / 6 MAY 2013

Venezuela will deploy the military to fight crime, a move that will likely increase concerns over the depth of…

Is There a Link Between the Dollarization of Venezuela and Organized Crime?

MONEY LAUNDERING / 24 OCT 2019

A year ago, the use of the US dollar was practically banned for Venezuelans. Transactions in dollars were under…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US