HomeNewsEcuador Gang Massacre Highlights Intensified Fight for Drug Routes
icon

Ecuador Gang Massacre Highlights Intensified Fight for Drug Routes
NEWS

Ecuador Gang Massacre Highlights Intensified Fight for Drug Routes

ECUADOR / 14 APR 2023 BY CHRISTOPHER NEWTON EN

A massacre in Ecuador's northern port city of Esmeraldas has underlined how competition over cocaine trafficking routes is contributing to escalating violence across the country.

Nine people were killed in the massacre, which police believe was carried out by the Tiguerones, a major Ecuadorian gang that controls most drug trafficking in Esmeraldas, local media reported. Three alleged members of the Tiguerones who participated in the attack have been arrested

Security camera video footage shows the April 11 event in which 30 heavily-armed men arrived by boat to the Artisanal Fishing Port and began shooting at those on the quayside. Onlookers dived into the water or ran for cover to avoid the bullets. After more than a minute of shooting, the men returned to their boats and fled. 

SEE ALSO: Murder Record Broken in Northern Ecuador as Gang Feuds Fuel Violence

In addition to the southern city of Guayaquil, Esmeraldas is one of the country’s key drug trafficking hubs. Cocaine from Colombia arrives to and leaves from the city’s ports. Local fishers are often coopted into moving drugs for criminal groups. 

InSight Crime Analysis

The massacre demonstrates the increasingly brazen violence employed by gangs fighting for control of Esmeraldas, a vital drug trafficking hub.

Though Esmeraldas has experienced violence in the past, recently the security situation has worsened considerably. Fighting between the Tiguerones and local rivals, the Patones, as well as other local gangs, was behind last year's record homicide rates, police said.

Continued violence this year led Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of exception in Esmeraldas province, deploying the armed forces and national police to support overwhelmed local forces. But massacres are unusual. Previously, violence in Esmeraldas had been limited to targeted assassinations, like the murder last month of Tiguerones’ leader Ricky Palomino Clavijo, allegedly by the Patones.

SEE ALSO: Peace Between Ecuador’s Warring Gangs Appears Further than Ever

The Patones may be growing in strength due to cooperation with other local gangs. Local newspaper La Hora cited police claiming that the Patones have allied with the Choneros -- Ecuador’s major criminal organization -- and local group, the Gángster, to compete against the Tiguerones. However, an individual claiming to belong to the Patones denied that the groups had joined forces.

The battle between groups for key territories is constant, Carolina Loza León, a local journalist, told InSight Crime.

“It’s super volatile,” she said. “One day they could be fighting over one zone, take control, and the fighting moves to another part of the area.”

Driving the competition between gangs are the drug trafficking routes they want to control. Ecuador has long served as an exit point for Colombian cocaine to be shipped to the US and Europe. More recently, the country has been named as the departure point for major cocaine shipments headed to Australia and Russia

Drug trafficking groups often recruit Esmeraldas' fishers to transport drugs, either north toward Central America -- Guatemala is a primary destination -- or out to sea where drugs are passed onto other vessels. Struggling local fishers can make $30,000 for less than one week’s work. Several hundred have been arrested for their involvement.

While this massacre is an escalation in brutality for Esmeraldas, it mirrors the rising frequency of wanton violence in other parts of Ecuador. In the province of Guayas, gangs have strung bodies from bridges, and they have set off car bombs as they fight for control of Guayaquil.

“What frightens me is that this massacre may be a model for large-scale violence,” Loza León said.

CHONEROS COCAINE COCAINE EUROPE ECUADOR HOMICIDES
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Russia Emerges as Alternative Route for Cocaine Headed to Europe

NEWS / 13 APR 2023

Inside the Evaporating Black Market for Gasoline in Zulia, Venezuela

NEWS / 12 APR 2023

Paraguay Shown as Key Link in Bolivia-Europe Cocaine Route

NEWS / 11 APR 2023

Paraguay Anti-Marijuana Operations Barely Dent Production in Amambay

NEWS / 10 APR 2023

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

THE ORGANIZATION / 7 APR 2023

Ecuador Eases Access to Guns Amid Spike in Violence

NEWS / 7 APR 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Uruguay Makes Historic Seizure of European Meth

ARGENTINA / 10 AUG 2022

Uruguay has made Latin America's largest ever seizure of European methamphetamine, marking a new phase in drug trafficking dynamics.

Paraguay's Narco-Politics Exposed By Colossal Anti-Drug Operation

ARGENTINA / 7 MAR 2022

Paraguay has launched the biggest operation against cocaine trafficking and money laundering in its history, unleashing a scandal that has…

Report: Soaring Disappearances in El Salvador Linked to Gang Pacts

EL SALVADOR / 21 APR 2021

A recently published report warns that pacts made between gangs and public officials to lower homicides in El Salvador will…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

7 APR 2023

InSight Crime senior investigator Douwe den Held was interviewed by Chilean newspaper El Mercurio this week. Den Held discussed gang dynamics in Medellín, Colombia, and approaches used by…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region

31 MAR 2023

Our extensive coverage of criminal activity in the border areas between Venezuela and Colombia has been referenced in a report by the Colombia-Venezuela RADAR project of the Konrad…

THE ORGANIZATION

UN Draws Heavily on InSight Crime Coverage for its Global Report on Cocaine 2023

24 MAR 2023

InSight Crime’s continued coverage of cocaine production and trafficking made a significant impact on the newly released UN Global Report on Cocaine 2023, with our work cited…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Team Appears on TV Throughout the Region

17 MAR 2023

Co-director Jeremy McDermott spoke with Luciana Vásquez of La Nación in Argentina about the country’s emerging role in the transnational drug trade, as well as the shortcomings of…

THE ORGANIZATION

Our Mexico Work Accumulates Media Mentions

10 MAR 2023

This week, InSight Crime’s Mexico coverage has been cited heavily following the kidnapping of four US citizens in the border town of Matamoros, in the state of Tamaulipas, allegedly by…

ABOUT US