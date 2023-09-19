HomeNewsGrenades Becoming Trademark of Venezuelan Extortion Gangs in Peru
icon

Grenades Becoming Trademark of Venezuelan Extortion Gangs in Peru
The nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima, where a grenade attack hurt 15 people
NEWS

Grenades Becoming Trademark of Venezuelan Extortion Gangs in Peru

PERU / 19 SEP 2023 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

A series of grenade attacks and threats linked to Venezuelan gangs and extortion in Peru reveal how the use of this weapon has been exported from Venezuela to other Latin American countries. 

The latest attack came on September 15 in San Juan de Lurigancho, a district of the capital Lima, when a grenade was thrown inside a nightclub, injuring at least 15 people.

The nationality of the attackers has not been officially confirmed, but sources within the Peruvian police sources told Exitosa Noticias that the attack was extortion-related and carried out by Venezuelans.

SEE ALSO: How Grenades Became a Common Part of Venezuela's Criminal Arsenal

In an interview with TVPerú Noticias the day after the attack, district mayor Jesús Maldonado commented on how these attacks are becoming more widespread. “What happened yesterday could have happened at any other time or in any other part of this district, as has been happening to motorcycle taxi drivers, many of whom have unfortunately died for refusing to pay extortion demands,” he said.

While there is no indication that this incident has any link to Tren de Aragua, one of Venezuela’s largest gangs, there have been numerous reports that indicate the group’s presence in San Juan de Lurigancho. Additionally, in May, two Venezuelan citizens were arrested there for allegedly leaving a grenade at the office of a transport company they were extorting.

Grenades appear to be increasingly the weapon of choice for extortion gangs in Peru, with Venezuelan, Peruvian, and Colombian groups deploying them in the country. And extortion in general is on the rise in Peru. In the first nine months of 2022, there were 7,209 cases reported in the first nine months of 2022, a 62% jump compared with 2021 according to police figures cited by La República.

The practice extends throughout Peru. In August, two Venezuelans, reportedly belonging to an extortion gang, were arrested in another Lima suburb, Villa El Salvador, after using grenades to threaten local businesses, according to press reports. Two others were arrested the month prior in the town of Carabayllo for allegedly leaving a grenade at a betting shop.

Similar tactics have also been reported in Chile, where prosecutors suggested the involvement of Tren de Aragua following seizures of grenades in June and November 2022.

InSight Crime Analysis

Grenade use by extortionists in countries like Chile and especially Peru coincides with a growth of Venezuelan criminal migration across the continent, as groups such as the Tren de Aragua have branched out, bringing tried-and-tested methods from Venezuela abroad.

The use of grenades in Venezuela first became widespread in the state of Zulia on the border with Colombia. Zulia saw grenades used in 44 attacks or threats between 2020 and June 2023, 60% of all such incidents nationwide.

Their use became popular, in part, because of the anonymity they offered.

“It is very difficult to tie the fragments of the [grenade] used back to the perpetrators, unlike firearms when a projectile, a shell, is located,” one former high-ranking Venezuelan  police official told InSight Crime.

SEE ALSO: Tren de Aragua Brand Spurs Criminal Imposters Outside Venezuela 

They are bought by some of Venezuela’s most prominent gangs in a variety of ways, as InSight Crime reported in June 2023. These include theft and sales from local army stocks, as well as being smuggled across the border from Colombia, still in the grip of a civil conflict. Weapons from the former Yugoslavia, Israel, and the United States have all been seized inside Venezuela.

In Peru, authorities tightened control over military arsenals following the discovery of 51 grenades that were allegedly to be sold to gangs in 2015.

But such weapons are still coming from outside the country. In April 2021, Interpol helped dismantle a weapons trafficking group which had smuggled in grenades and other weapons traced back to the smuggling hotspot of the Triple Border between Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay.

PERU TREN DE ARAGUA VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

An Extradition (and a Fentanyl Prohibition) as Mexico Tries a Counterdrug Reset

NEWS / 18 SEP 2023

InSight Crime Cited in New Colombia Drug Policy Plan

THE ORGANIZATION / 15 SEP 2023

Venezuela Could Be Supplying Colombia’s Cocaine Labs With Scarce Precursor

NEWS / 15 SEP 2023

Why Chinese Mafias Are Moving Into Chile

NEWS / 14 SEP 2023

Escobar’s Former Hitman Takes the Road to 'Total Peace' in Medellín, Colombia

INVESTIGATIONS / 13 SEP 2023

The Opportunities and Pitfalls of Colombia's Ambitious New Drug Policy

NEWS / 12 SEP 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

The Smuggler's Dilemma - Black Market Oil from Venezuela or Colombia

COLOMBIA / 2 FEB 2022

Venezuela’s oil industry is beginning to make a muted recovery and the country’s black markets are reacting fast, with domestic…

In Contested Zulia and Táchira, Violence Mars Venezuelan Elections

COLECTIVOS / 25 NOV 2021

Under the view of international observers, elections in Venezuela this weekend showed low levels of interference by armed groups or…

Rebels and Paramilitaries: Colombia’s Guerrillas in Venezuela

COLOMBIA / 3 OCT 2022

Colombian rebels had long been welcome in Venezuela but now, they have arrived in force, bringing conflict with them.

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Cited in New Colombia Drug Policy Plan

15 SEP 2023

InSight Crime’s work on emerging coca cultivation in Honduras, Guatemala, and Venezuela was cited in the Colombian government’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Discusses Honduran Women's Prison Investigation

8 SEP 2023

Investigators Victoria Dittmar and María Fernanda Ramírez discussed InSight Crime’s recent investigation of a massacre in Honduras’ only women’s prison in a Twitter Spaces event on…

THE ORGANIZATION

Human Trafficking Investigation Published in Leading Mexican Newspaper

1 SEP 2023

Leading Mexican media outlet El Universal featured our most recent investigation, “The Geography of Human Trafficking on the US-Mexico Border,” on the front page of its August 30…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Coverage of Ecuador Leads International Debate

25 AUG 2023

This week, Jeremy McDermott, co-director of InSight Crime, was interviewed by La Sexta, a Spanish television channel, about the situation of extreme violence and insecurity in Ecuador…

THE ORGANIZATION

Human Rights Watch Draws on InSight Crime's Haiti Coverage

18 AUG 2023

Non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch relied on InSight Crime's coverage this week, citing six articles and one of our criminal profiles in its latest report on the humanitarian…

ABOUT US