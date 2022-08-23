HomeNewsHaiti's Gangs Engage in Campaigns of Mass Sexual Violence
icon

A street scene from Cité Soleil, a poor neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, where Haiti's gangs have been accused of sexual assault and rape.
NEWS

Haiti's Gangs Engage in Campaigns of Mass Sexual Violence

G9 / 23 AUG 2022 BY SCOTT MISTLER-FERGUSON EN

Over fifty women and girls have come forward with harrowing accounts of rape and beatings at the hands of Haiti’s largest gang federation.

Gangs engaged in a bloody conflict in Cité Soleil, one of the poorest parts of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, have been accused of carrying out campaigns of mass rape. Haiti’s top criminal alliances, G9 and Family (G9 an fanmi) and G-PEP, have targeted dozens of women and girls in recent months, according to a new report by Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network (Réseau National de Défense des Droits de l'Homme – RNDDH)

The accounts are harrowing. Of the women who spoke with RNDDH, twenty had been raped in the presence of their own children. And in almost all cases, rapes were accompanied by robbery, beatings, humiliation, and violence towards other family members present.

SEE ALSO: GameChangers 2021: Barbecue, Gangs and Political Power in Haiti

The violence was indiscriminate. RNDDH spoke with shopkeepers assaulted while at work, mothers who were attacked inside their homes, wives targeted while accompanied by their husbands, and others kidnapped and taken to remote parts of the city to be raped. Some were shot afterwards.

“During these bloody events, the bodies of women and girls are often used as weapons of war, to reach the rival group. And precisely, several of the survivors met during this investigation testified that they were subjected to interrogation before being raped,” wrote RNDDH.

InSight Crime Analysis

The rampant use of sexual violence is yet another facet of the near-complete impunity held by the G9 and G-PEP gangs.

In criminal organizations that adhere to male-dominated power structures, as is the case in Haiti’s G9 under Jimmy Chérizier, alias "Barbecue," low-level gang members and leaders alike target the inhabitants of neighborhoods held by rival gangs with no legal repercussions.

SEE ALSO: G9 vs. G-PEP - The Two Gang Alliances Tearing Haiti Apart

With the G9 alliance currently holding the upper hand in Cité Soleil, its members directly accused and women of sleeping with the enemy and targeted them for assault. At least five women who spoke to RNDDH reported being accused by G9 members of being the wives or lovers of G-PEP's leader, Ti Gabriel. Others were allegedly forced to yell slogans in support of the G9 during their assault.

RNDDH's executive director Pierre Esperance wrote in the report that these accusations made by gang members were baseless. “We cannot say that they were a member of Gabriel’s gang. These are people who just live there and have no choice and cannot even leave," he explained.

From 2006 to 2019, Haiti's courts convicted an average of 49 individuals a year for sexual assault but RNDDH warned that this figure is declining. "Since 2019, sexual assault trials have become increasingly rare. It is precisely this rarity that...leads the bandits to engage in cases of collective and repeated rape, without fear of being prosecuted and convicted," wrote the report.

G9 GENDER AND CRIME HAITI
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Why Ambulances Remain Convenient Way to Move Drugs in Colombia

NEWS / 22 AUG 2022

Prosecutors in Ecuador Become Latest Victims of Targeted Assassinations

NEWS / 19 AUG 2022

What Can Be Learned from Mexico's Latest Wave of Attacks?

NEWS / 18 AUG 2022

How a Gender Focus Impacts Argentina's Criminal Cases

NEWS / 17 AUG 2022

Deadly Bomb Attack Deepens Ecuador's Struggle with Gangs

NEWS / 16 AUG 2022

ELN and Urabeños War Again in Northern Colombia

NEWS / 16 AUG 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Corruption Survey Shows Latin America Still Struggling to Tackle Graft

EL SALVADOR / 22 FEB 2018

A new survey says that despite some advances made in recent years, Latin America and the Caribbean continue to…

Costa Rica Bust a Rare Move Against Sex Trafficking

COSTA RICA / 7 SEP 2016

Costa Rican authorities busted a group of alleged sex traffickers responsible for the forced prostitution of more than a dozen…

Convictions in Landmark Argentina Sex Trafficking Case Blow Against Impunity

ARGENTINA / 9 APR 2014

Ten people have been convicted in an iconic human trafficking case in Argentina that first put a human face to…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Criminal Enterprise on the High Seas

12 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an extensive investigation into Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing that plagues the waters of nine Latin American countries. Among the stories were how…

THE ORGANIZATION

Oceans Pillaged in Central America and the Caribbean

5 AUG 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the first installment of a nine-part investigation uncovering the hidden depths of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in Latin America. The first installment covered Central America and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua Becomes Truly Transnational

29 JUL 2022

This week, InSight Crime published a deep dive into the total control that Venezuelan mega-gang, Tren de Aragua, has over the lives of those it smuggles between Venezuela and Chile…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkish Traffickers Delivering Latin American Cocaine to Persian Gulf

15 JUL 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an investigation piecing together the emerging role of Turkish cocaine traffickers in supplying Russia and the Persian Gulf, which are among…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkey as a Lynchpin in European Cocaine Pipeline

8 JUL 2022

InSight Crime is extending its investigation into the cocaine pipeline to Europe, and tracking the growing connections between Latin American drug traffickers and European criminal organizations. This led us to…

ABOUT US