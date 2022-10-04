HomeNewsHigh-Profile Venezuela-US Prisoner Swap Comes at Opportune Moment
icon

Antonio Campo Flores and Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas after their arrest by the DEA in Haiti.
NEWS

High-Profile Venezuela-US Prisoner Swap Comes at Opportune Moment

ELITES AND CRIME / 4 OCT 2022 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

The recent high-profile prisoner swap between Venezuela and the United States, involving relatives of President Nicolás Maduro, has raised hopes that the two countries can enjoy better ties, just as Colombia is seeking to work with both to tackle organized crime.

Seven Americans were released in Venezuela in exchange for the freeing of two nephews of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, the White House announced on October 1.

Efraín Antonio Campo Flores and Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, were arrested in Haiti in 2015 by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The two men, commonly known as the Narcosobrinos (Narco-Nephews), were carrying over 800 kilograms of cocaine, which they were reportedly planning to take to New York City. After being sent to the United States, they were sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug trafficking in 2017.

This marked the first time that members of Maduro’s “inner circle” were targeted by US authorities. Since then, Maduro himself, his wife, and his son have all faced sanctions.

SEE ALSO: Corruption Charges at Venezuela’s US Oil Subsidiary Fuel Tensions

In exchange, Venezuela released five American executives from Houston-based oil company Citgo, a subsidiary of Venezuela’s national oil company, PDVSA.

The five were among six men arrested in 2017 in Caracas. After more than two years in prison, they were put on trial for alleged embezzlement relating to a never-executed proposal to refinance $4 billion in Citgo bonds.

InSight Crime Analysis

This prisoner swap involved coveted prisoners on both sides, sending a strong message just as Colombia and Venezuela have restored ties and Maduro’s government has agreed to act as guarantor for Colombia’s peace talks with the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN).

While Venezuela continues to be a major cocaine distribution hub for Colombian cocaine, the Narco-Nephews do not seem to have been major players in the drug trade. At the time of their arrest, US officials alleged the pair had ties to the Cartel of the Suns (Cartel de los Soles), a term used to describe the shadowy groups inside Venezuela’s military that are involved in a wide range of criminal activities. Their own lawyers and prosecutors both stated the men had been in over their heads.

Their case became more complicated with the murders of two witnesses whose testimony was vital to the nephews' indictment. A DEA informant also stated that Campo Flores had trafficked drugs for over a decade. 

Instead, it appears likely the freeing of the two men was a gesture by the US toward Maduro.

SEE ALSO: As Venezuela Sinks, Maduro’s Criminal Ties Keep Him Afloat

In exchange, the US obtained the release of five members of the “Citgo Six,” with the sixth being a Venezuelan citizen. While the United States government denounced their trial as  “unjust,” InSight Crime has previously reported on Citgo’s complex track record in Venezuela.

Also included in the deal were two American tourists accused of espionage by Maduro. Nonetheless, at least four other Americans remain imprisoned in Venezuela, including two former soldiers arrested in 2020 for allegedly planning a coup against Maduro.

But it appears Venezuela did not get everything it desired from the swap. According to a US official who spoke to the Associated Press, Maduro had been willing to free all the Americans in exchange for Álex Saab. Arrested in 2021, Saab is being held in the United States on suspicion of helping Maduro embezzle hundreds of millions of dollars.

Freeing Saab was never seriously considered, according to the official.

ELITES AND CRIME USA VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Military Arsenals Provide Convenient Source of Weapons for Latin American Gangs

NEWS / 4 OCT 2022

Colombo-Venezuelan Guerrillas Pose Challenge for Colombia’s 'Total Peace': InSight Crime Panel

NEWS / 3 OCT 2022

Extortion in Northern Triangle Worth Over $1 Billion Annually: Report

NEWS / 3 OCT 2022

Pablito’s Plan: Rise of the ELN in Venezuela

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 OCT 2022

How Venezuela Became a Cemetery for the ex-FARC Mafia Leadership

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 OCT 2022

Venezuela, Colombia, and the ELN at the Crossroads of Peace

INVESTIGATIONS / 3 OCT 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Fired El Salvador Prison Workers Claim Irregularities Facilitated Gang Negotiation

BARRIO 18 / 1 MAR 2022

Fired prison employees in El Salvador have claimed they witnessed negotiations among government officials and imprisoned gang leaders, adding weight…

Venezuela Oil Crisis May Set Limits on PDVSA Impunity

ELITES AND CRIME / 25 FEB 2021

Venezuelan officials may have finally met a PDVSA corruption scandal they cannot allow to go unpunished, hinting at just how…

Yet Another Presidential Candidate in Honduras Accused of Embezzlement

ELITES AND CRIME / 6 NOV 2020

Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry “Tito” Asfura -- who has announced he will run for president in Honduras' 2021 elections -- has…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Colombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

26 AUG 2022

InSight Crime is charting the progress of President Gustavo Petro’s agenda as he looks to revolutionize Colombia’s security policy, opening dialogue with guerrillas, reforming the military and police, and…

ABOUT US