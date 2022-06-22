HomeNewsIn Colombia, the ELN Want a Peace Process on Their Terms
icon

NEWS

In Colombia, the ELN Want a Peace Process on Their Terms

COLOMBIA / 22 JUN 2022 BY JUAN DIEGO POSADA EN

One of Colombia's most powerful criminal groups, the ELN, has expressed its willingness to return to peace talks with the government, following the election victory of president-elect Gustavo Petro. But this olive branch has been extended along with a list of demands.

On June 20, the day after Colombia’s presidential elections, the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN), issued a statement on their official website announcing its “complete willingness to move forward with a peace process.”

The message, signed by the ELN's Central Command (Comando Central - COCE), stated that, in order for peace talks to take place, the new government would have to show progress on a number of key issues, including crop substitution, political participation, transition toward cleaner energies and the economy.

SEE ALSO: ELN Car Bomb in Bogotá Takes Fight to Colombia's Cities

Talks have been stopped since January 2019 when outgoing President Iván Duque broke them off. This came after the ELN carried out an attack against a police academy in Bogotá, killing at least 21 people. several uniformed personnel dead and many more injured.

During the campaign, Gustavo Petro mentioned the possibility of entering peace talks with the country's armed actors, as part of a "comprehensive peace process." However, no details have been put forward as to what such talks would look like.

InSight Crime Analysis

The ELN seems to be testing out the incoming government’s willingness to negotiate. But will Colombia's president impose his own conditions and sit down to hash out a peace agreement?

The ELN guerrilla is currently in a good position: it has an established presence in the country’s most important criminal enclaves and has managed to gain a foothold in Venezuela, with the support of the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The recent past may offer a vision into the ELN's true intentions. It initially refused to participate in peace talks with the government of Juan Manuel Santos (2014-2018) before accepting, but then did so with Duque. Although the group speaks of its “willingness" to participate in talks, in reality, it may be laying out its demands to see how the new government reacts.

The political career of Gustavo Petro has also been controversial due to his former participation in the M-19 guerrilla movement. He was a member during the 1970s and 1980s until the group demobilized in 1990 and entered politics. Given Petro’s past, it would make sense for the ELN to feel more confident entering a peace process under his government.

SEE ALSO: Wavering of ELN Peace Talks Could Cause Further Criminalization

However, the conditions demanded by the ELN will have to be considered by the government against the backdrop of a starkly divided country. Opinion is divided in Colombia between those who want talks and those who believe the ELN and other criminal groups should continue to be confronted militarily.

The ELN has already tried, on several occasions, to sit down with different Colombian officials to lay the framework for a possible peace agreement. But these efforts have repeatedly failed. Time will tell if Colombia's first left-wing administration can make a difference.

COLOMBIA ELN ELN PEACE
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Fake Death Certificates and Vans Full of Cash - Brazil's Pablo Escobar is Finally Arrested

NEWS / 21 JUN 2022

Could Gustavo Petro Legalize Coca and Cocaine in Colombia?

NEWS / 21 JUN 2022

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, alias “The Chess Player”

COLOMBIA / 21 JUN 2022

The Indigenous Motorcycle Gang Plaguing Mexico's Southern State of Chiapas

NEWS / 21 JUN 2022

Five Security Challenges for Gustavo Petro, Colombia's Next President

NEWS / 20 JUN 2022

No Chicken, No Tortillas – How Mexican Cities Are Deprived of Staple Foods

NEWS / 17 JUN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

InSight: FARC Commander Will be Killed, Promises President

ALFONSO CANO / 19 FEB 2011

The Colombian security forces know where the FARC's top commander is hiding and will not hesitate to kill him, the…

How LatAm Failed to Halt Rise of Illegal Gold Mining

COLOMBIA / 8 APR 2016

A new report on organized crime and gold mining in Latin America offers insight into how states, the international community,…

What Criminals Plan Via Encrypted Messaging Services

COLOMBIA / 15 APR 2021

The infiltration of an encrypted phone messaging service by Belgian authorities led to a record cocaine haul, showing both how…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Cattle Trafficking Acclaim, Investigation into Peru’s Amazon 

27 MAY 2022

On May 18, InSight Crime launched its most recent investigation into cattle trafficking between Central America and Mexico. It showed precisely how beef, illicitly produced in Honduras, Guatemala…

THE ORGANIZATION

Coverage of Fallen Paraguay Prosecutor Makes Headlines

20 MAY 2022

The murder of leading anti-crime prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, while on honeymoon in Colombia, has drawn attention to the evolution of organized crime in Paraguay. While 17 people have been arrested…

ABOUT US