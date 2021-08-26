HomeNewsIndigenous Latest to Suffer Plague of Disappearances in Sonora, Mexico
icon

A protest demanding action be taken against an ever increasing number of disappearances in Mexico
NEWS

Indigenous Latest to Suffer Plague of Disappearances in Sonora, Mexico

KIDNAPPING / 26 AUG 2021 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

The ongoing search for members of Mexico’s Yaqui Indigenous community, missing for well over a month, has become a rallying cry for activists pointing to the shocking number of disappearances in northern Sonora state.

On July 14, 10 people left the Yaqui community of Loma de Bácum in southern Sonora to drive a herd of cattle to a festival being held at the Agua Caliente Ranch, some 85 kilometers to the north.

They never made it. Nothing has been heard from them since.

In early August, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador vowed authorities were searching for them. And on August 24, during a visit to Sonora, he acknowledged the toll that the Indigenous community was paying due to violence on its lands.

SEE ALSO: Extermination Sites - The New Depths of Mexico's Disappearance Crisis

“The Yaqui governors have accepted the participation of the Defense Ministry, the Navy, the National Guard (on their lands). This will greatly help to guarantee peace,” he said during a speech. He also blamed a rise in violence in Sonora on an increase in fentanyl trafficking.

But for the Yaqui community, the answer went beyond drug trafficking interests. They claim this was the latest act in a systematic campaign to dislodge them from their lands or quell protests against a gas pipeline and mining concessions. Two well-known Yaqui leaders were killed in Sonora in May and June.

How much effort is being expended to find the missing is also in dispute. Media reports have spoken of a grandiose search operation involving up to 12 local and national government agencies, as well as drones and helicopters. Sonora's Attorney General’s Office stated that personal protection and psychological support had been offered to the relatives of the missing men from the outset.

But Guadalupe Flores Maldonado, a member of the Yaqui guard in Loma de Bácum, told a very different story.

“Until now, no official, nobody from the state or federal government has come here to offer their help. And they haven’t sent the National Guard, the Marines, the Defense Ministry, the police or investigators who are meant to be helping,” she told Animal Político in early August.

InSight Crime Analysis

The Yaqui are just one facet of Sonora’s tragedy. Since 2015, over 4,000 people have disappeared in the state, according to figures from authorities and victims’ associations.

“These cases are often not declared ... but we have observed an average of four people a day reported as disappeared,” Manuel Emilio Hoyos, director of the Sonora Observatory for Security, told El Sol de Hermosillo, a local newspaper.

The disappearances cut across social divides. In 2021, there has been a marked increase in cases involving women. InSight Crime found that 41 women were reported as having disappeared between January and April 2021, as opposed to 82 cases declared in all of 2020.

SEE ALSO: Walled Inside Homes, Corpses of Mexico's Disappeared Evade Authorities

Migrants trying to reach the United States border are also at risk. While there are no reliable numbers about such disappearances, over 250 have been reported missing in northern Mexico since March 2020, including Sonora.

Sonora is not even the worst-affected part of Mexico, ranking fifth among the states with the most disappearances since 2019.

Sonora’s wave of disappearances are the result of a complex web of factors: criminal groups controlling vast stretches of land through which they prepare, package and transport drugs, contraband and migrants; unmotivated, ill-prepared, corrupt or overwhelmed local authorities who routinely ignore warning signs and do not give disappearance cases high priority; and large, economic interests that may intersect with criminal interests.

The result is almost complete impunity. Only cases out of the ordinary seem to get much attention from the press and, by extension, authorities. For example, last April, 30 Mexican Marines were arrested for their role in several forced disappearances in 2014. The most recent case of the missing Yaqui members is another. But more is needed.

Civil society organizations working to find the missing are being targeted.

On August 24, the same day López Obrador visited Sonora, dozens of activists gathered in Mexico City for a protest and issued a statement calling for greater protection from the state. One of those being commemorated was Aranza Ramos, a 28-year-old woman from Sonora who had joined search parties organized by Madres Buscadoras (Searching Mothers) to find her husband, missing since December 2020. She participated in uncovering mass graves and reportedly received several threats before being gunned down in July at her home in Guaymas, Sonora.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) have both called on the government to investigate Ramos’ death and protect her family.

Meanwhile, the Ramos family, as well as the Yaqui community, continue to wait for answers.

KIDNAPPING MEXICO US/MEXICO BORDER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Mass Deforestation in Paraguay Destroys National Parks

NEWS / 26 AUG 2021

Hashish, Wax, THC Oil: Latin America’s Marijuana Markets Diversify

NEWS / 25 AUG 2021

Evidence of Gang Negotiations Belie El Salvador President’s Claims

NEWS / 24 AUG 2021

Killings Pile Up in Uruguay Due to Brazil Gang War

NEWS / 24 AUG 2021

New Guerrilla Boss, Same as Old Guerrilla Boss in Colombia

NEWS / 23 AUG 2021

Mexico Cartels Find Recruitment Target - Drug Rehab Centers

NEWS / 23 AUG 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

FARC Release Hostages, Though Hundreds of Civilians Remain Kidnapped

COLOMBIA / 3 APR 2012

Colombia's largest rebel army has freed the last of the police and soldiers it has been holding hostage, sparking talk…

Arrest Uncovers Costa Rica Drug Boss' Sinaloa Cartel Links

COSTA RICA / 16 AUG 2019

Authorities have taken down the boss of the Moreco gang -- a uniquely powerful Costa Rica-based drug trafficking group with…

Ruling in Mexico Vigilantes Case Raises Demobilization Legal Issues

MEXICO / 16 JUL 2014

A federal judge in Mexico has ruled in favor of three vigilantes accused of carrying illegal arms on the grounds…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US