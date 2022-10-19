HomeNewsMothers Searching for Loved Ones in Mexico Abandoned by Authorities
icon

Two mothers hug in Mexico's state of Sonora after finding a mass grave.
NEWS

Mothers Searching for Loved Ones in Mexico Abandoned by Authorities

HOMICIDES / 19 OCT 2022 BY RAQUEL BALLESTÍN EN

Mothers searching for the bodies of their loved ones in Mexico continue to be killed, exposing President López Obrador for failing to honor a pledge to protect them.

At least one organization of women searching for their relatives has suspended its operations after the assassination of one of their members, according to a new investigation published on October 19 by La Lista, a Mexican news organization.

Others continue to be killed with impunity.

On October 4, Blanca Esmeralda Gallardo was shot dead by armed assailants near the Central Market in Mexico’s central city of Puebla. She was killed in the same neighborhood where her daughter, Betzabé, disappeared along with a friend in 2021.

Gallardo suspected her daughter had been victim to a human trafficking ring operating in Puebla and the nearby state of Tlaxcala. Local media reports, however, have attributed both crimes to a local drug trafficking gang.

SEE ALSO: Indigenous Latest to Suffer Plague of Disappearances in Sonora, Mexico

At least four such women, known as madres buscadoras (searching mothers), have been killed since the beginning of 2022. Seven madres buscadoras have been murdered since López Obrador took office and at least 15 since this type of crime began to be tracked in 2010.

In 2019, facing a crisis of forced disappearances and kidnappings in the country, López Obrador pledged an “unlimited budget” to help find thousands of missing bodies and identify those which were found.

But this has not materialized. Under López Obrador, the number of disappeared and missing people in Mexico climbed to over 105,000 and the mothers’ associations feel they have been abandoned by the authorities.

“It is easy for a government to promise things that they simply cannot deliver. Even if they could, they wouldn’t do it,” said Lucy Díaz Genao, director of the Solecitos Collective which searches for missing people in Veracruz, in an interview with InSight Crime.

InSight Crime Analysis

The murder of Blanca Esmeralda Gallardo serves as further evidence that López Obrador’s promises have not been met.

It has taken public attention to spur the president into action. In January, after madres buscadoras in the northern state of Sonora released a video on Twitter addressing local cartels and requesting that they be allowed to search without being attacked, López Obrador demanded that the state government help protect organizations searching for missing relatives.

Such help never came. In October, one mother in Sonora, Cecilia Flores, had to call off the search for her son after receiving multiple death threats.

SEE ALSO: Extermination Sites - The New Depths of Mexico's Disappearance Crisis

Furthermore, even when the mothers have turned up useful information, they reported a lack of progress from authorities. Before her death, Gallardo had repeatedly shared updates relating to the disappearance of her daughter. She was ignored.

“In matters of investigation, delivering justice, accountability, there has not been an iota of progress,” said Díaz about how the situation has progressed.

“At this time, this is not a priority for the government,” she concluded.

HOMICIDES KIDNAPPING MEXICO
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Haitian Gang Leader, 'Barbecue,' Targeted in UN Sanctions Resolution

NEWS / 18 OCT 2022

Iván Mordisco's Reappearance Brings New Challenges to 'Total Peace' in Colombia

NEWS / 18 OCT 2022

Venezuela's Legal Tobacco Industry Risks Going Up in Smoke

NEWS / 17 OCT 2022

Colombo-Venezuelan Guerrillas Investigation Makes Global Headlines

LA ORGANIZACIÓN / 14 OCT 2022

Grenades and Land Mines - Why Ecuador Remains a Storehouse for Ex-FARC Mafia

NEWS / 14 OCT 2022

ELN Keeps Fighting in Key State Despite Peace Talk Plans with Colombia Government

NEWS / 14 OCT 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Can New US Regulations Stem Firearms Flowing to Latin America?

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 24 AUG 2022

A new rule in the United States seeks to stem the flow of ghost guns, bought in parts online and…

Smugglers Head to the Pacific, Ferrying People From Mexico to the US

HUMAN SMUGGLING / 17 MAY 2021

A boat that capsized off California’s shores carrying some 30 people who paid more than $15,000 each to be shuttled…

Northeast Cartel Leader's Arrest May Aid CJNG Expansion Along US-Mexico Border

GULF CARTEL / 15 MAR 2022

Mexican armed forces have captured the reported leader of the feared Northeast Cartel, but this arrest may only stoke further…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

ABOUT US