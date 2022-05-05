HomeNewsInSight Crime Event: Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution
icon

NEWS

InSight Crime Event: Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution

CARTEL OF THE SUNS / 5 MAY 2022 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

InSight Crime has presented its latest report, Venezuela’s Cocaine Revolution, the product of three years of investigation by the Venezuelan Investigative Unit.

Involving hundreds of interviews and fieldwork in every drug trafficking hotspot in the country, it reveals groundbreaking details on how Venezuela’s cocaine market has evolved. Over five chapters, this investigation provides a detailed look at how President Nicolás Maduro’s government oversees and regulates the cocaine trade, which has become a crucial source of state revenue.

Accompanying this report, InSight Crime held a live panel, featuring Co-director Jeremy McDermott; Sebastiana Barráez, a leading Venezuelan investigative journalist; Angélica Durán-Martínez, a professor of political science and Latin American expert at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell; and Javier Mayorca, a Venezuelan crime investigator.

“This provides the most complete update on the involvement of Venezuela and its main political actors in drug trafficking. It is an exhaustive work," said Mayorca, describing the investigation and its findings before inviting McDermott to speak.

SEE ALSO: Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution

McDermott’s presentation began with the explanation that Venezuela is no longer a "transit country" for drugs and is a full-blown cocaine producer. The "adoption" of Colombian criminal groups, such as the guerrillas of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - FARC) and the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN), as allies of the government of then-President Hugo Chávez, aggravated the situation.

These alliances have worked out well for the government, particularly due to Venezuela’s widespread economic crisis leading to authorities desperately being in need of foreign currency. The dollarization of the Venezuelan economy was only a further catalyst. "Any officer in strategic territories for drug trafficking has assured earnings in foreign currency," McDermott said.

During its fieldwork, InSight Crime was able to confirm that coca plantations exist along the Venezuelan border in areas that match Colombia’s climate and topography.

"Today, we have the cocaine production system in Colombia replicated in Venezuela. We have confirmed the presence of coca plantations in Zulia, Apure, Táchira and Amazonas," McDermott explained.

In closing, McDermott explained that should these conditions continue, Venezuela could become one of the main cocaine producers in the world.

Journalist Sebastiana Barráez then highlighted how the InSight Crime investigation confirmed several assumptions about the Venezuelan drug trade. She also reiterated the concern that Venezuela could become a heavyweight cocaine producer. “Once a country begins producing drugs, it is very difficult to get rid of that,” she pointed out.  

Barráez focused on revelations within the report of close ties between criminal groups and politicians and army officers in some parts of the country. In one dedicated chapter, the investigation looks at the so-called Cartel of the Suns (Cartel de los Soles), described as “a fluid and loose-knit network of trafficking cells embedded within the Venezuelan security forces, facilitated, protected, and sometimes directed by political actors.”

SEE ALSO: Maduro's El Dorado: Gangs, Guerrillas and Gold in Venezuela

The journalist also discussed the focus on the role key drug traffickers play within these networks, including Emilio Enrique Martínez, alias "Chiche Smith,” and Venezuela’s former intelligence chief, Hugo Armando Carvajal.

To close out the panel, Durán-Martínez commented on the fact that failings in the Colombian peace process and the splintering of criminal organizations had contributed to the situation in Venezuela

"Once these dynamics start, it's very difficult to control them," she said, referring to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Venezuela.

Durán-Martínez also spoke about the need for the international community to rethink its approach to the Venezuelan crisis. "Venezuela's international isolation has not served in any way to reach the intended objectives, which is to achieve a political transition, and has contributed to the expansion of this problem," she said.

The full panel is available to watch in Spanish here:

CARTEL OF THE SUNS COCAINE ELN EX-FARC MAFIA VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Colombia's Most Wanted: Gentil Duarte

NEWS / 4 MAY 2022

Le Havre Cocaine Bust Marks French Port’s Prominence in Pipeline to Europe

NEWS / 4 MAY 2022

Major Ransomware Attacks in Peru and Costa Rica Spell More Trouble for Region

NEWS / 3 MAY 2022

Dirty Business: What European Wastewater Shows About Drug Trends

NEWS / 3 MAY 2022

Beyond the Cartel of the Suns

INVESTIGATIONS / 2 MAY 2022

Gordito González and Venezuela’s Narco-brokers

INVESTIGATIONS / 2 MAY 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Is Venezuela Using Police Reform to Harass Political Rivals?

POLICE REFORM / 2 MAR 2015

Venezuela dismantled the police force of its second-largest city based on allegations of ties to organized crime, although members of…

Discrepancy Between Venezuela Murder Rates, Among the World’s Highest

HOMICIDES / 6 JAN 2014

While the Venezuela government, notorious for its manipulation of statistics, claimed that the homicide rate dropped in 2013, to 39…

Ocotepeque, Honduras

COCAINE / 16 FEB 2021

Corruptible customs officials and porous borders facilitate the smuggling of migrants and drugs from Ocotepeque into Guatemala, along with flows of…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Drug Trafficking Investigation and InDepth Gender Coverage

29 APR 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime will be publishing The Cocaine Revolution in Venezuela, a groundbreaking investigation into how the Venezuelan government regulates the cocaine trade in the country. An accompanying event,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution

15 APR 2022

On May 4th, InSight Crime will publish a groundbreaking investigation on drug trafficking in Venezuela. A product of three years of field research across the country, the study uncovers cocaine production in…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Widespread Coverage of InSight Crime MS13 Investigation

8 APR 2022

In a joint investigation with La Prensa Gráfica, InSight Crime recently revealed that four of the MS13’s foremost leaders had been quietly released from…

THE ORGANIZATION

Informing US State Department and European Union

1 APR 2022

InSight Crime Co-director McDermott briefed the US State Department and other international players on the presence of Colombian guerrillas in Venezuela and the implication this has for both nations.  McDermott…

ABOUT US