HomeNewsJamaica Prepares to Strike Anew at Lottery Scammers
icon

By luring North Americans with the promise of massive winnings, scammers are able to fleece them of their own savings
NEWS

Jamaica Prepares to Strike Anew at Lottery Scammers

CARIBBEAN / 13 MAY 2022 BY SCOTT MISTLER-FERGUSON EN

Jamaica's government has signaled plans to incorporate some new tricks to raise the cost of engaging in lottery scamming, having thus far struggled to curb one of the island's top criminal economies.

In the coming weeks, Jamaican law enforcement officials hope added threats of asset seizure and extradition to the US will be enough to turn the tide in what has been a decades-long struggle against such schemes.

Lottery scamming, also known as advance-fee fraud, is an enormous illegal enterprise in Jamaica, having long contributed to the country's horrific levels of violence and extracting an estimated $300 million from victims each year.

Scammers target vulnerable people, typically elderly individuals in the US, and phone them claiming they've won a lottery prize, according to the Jamaica Gleaner. To access their winnings, the victims are told they must pay a "processing fee" by wiring funds to the scammers.

Most famously, in 2014, William Webster, former director of the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI), was targeted by one such scam and told to pay $50,000 in order to get a car and millions of dollars. The FBI used this to make a warning video targeted at older Americans.

SEE ALSO: Deciphering the Lottery Scam Rings Fueling Violence in Jamaica

In response, the Jamaican Constabulary Force (JCF) plans to target the ill-gotten rewards of scammers more aggressively. "We are going after their assets," the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Chambers, told reporters.

Last year, at the behest of the US State Department, Jamaica pushed through an amendment to its extradition law, relaxing some of the requirements for firsthand evidence in extradition hearings. US officials expressed optimism to local media that a higher volume of extraditions can now be expected, fortifying another tool against scammer rings. Two such extraditions were already approved in March and April with one defendant, Romario Murrray, reportedly facing charges of involvement in a scamming ring that duped elderly North Americans out of $300,000.

Already, the JFC advertises an anonymous hot line for reporting scammers with potential rewards for arrests, but authorities complained to the Jamaica Gleaner that the activity is deeply embedded in the country.

One official told the news outlet that there are "police, teachers, politicians and even doctors who are scamming. The current law was hastily established, but it is just another basket given to carry water, so there is very little that the police can do about lotto scamming."

And this money conned, largely from US citizens, has been linked to the purchases of illegal guns and ammunition.

InSight Crime Analysis

The government's indication that it plans to heighten the pressure on scammers is welcome, albeit recycled news for the island.

The crime has reportedly bedeviled Jamaica since the early 2000s, and with the country stepping up its broadband internet services, it may become more democratized. The National Broadband Initiative, supported by the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited seeks to provide internet access to every Jamaican household by 2030.

The the initiative would provide a boost in connectivity for citizens, it may deliver the knock-off effect of spreading lottery scamming capabilities further throughout the country.

In the past, scamming rings have mostly operated in Jamaica's western region, but law enforcement told the Jamaica Gleaner that already these organizations are migrating beyond urban centers to rural areas as well.

SEE ALSO: Jamaica Homicide Spike Fueled by Lottery Scam

Such diffusion is a worrying prospect considering the role scamming rings have played over the years in fuelling violence in the country. Indeed, Jamaica remained at the top position for homicide rates in the region in 2021, held up in part by scamming rings competing over contact lists in the illicit economy.

Indeed, the consolidation of these gangs has both Jamaican and US officials nervous, considering the resultant increases in their purchasing power. The Jamaica Gleaner reported that as Jamaican gangs boost their revenues, so too are they increasing their weapons caches.

CARIBBEAN JAMAICA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Does Armed Strike Mark Urabeños' Last Stand Together?

NEWS / 12 MAY 2022

Paraguay Grapples with Criminal Sophistication After Prosecutor's Slaying

NEWS / 12 MAY 2022

Illegal Coal Mine Killings Prompt Peruvian Authorities to Act

NEWS / 11 MAY 2022

Avocados, Limes and Peaches: Cartel Violence Kills Harvests of Fruit in Mexico

NEWS / 11 MAY 2022

Former Honduras President Pleads Not Guilty, Ex-Police Chief Extradited to US

NEWS / 10 MAY 2022

Ecuador's Smaller Gangs Making Deadly Statements in Large-Scale Massacres

NEWS / 10 MAY 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Venezuela Gang Muscles Into Trinidad and Tobago, Others May Follow

CARIBBEAN / 20 MAY 2019

A Venezuelan criminal gang has migrated to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago -- sounding alarms about the expansion…

WikiLeaks: Jamaica Mayor Says 'Vacuum' Would Follow Extradition

CARIBBEAN / 22 DEC 2010

In a meeting with U.S. Embassy Officials just months before the extradition of the local drug lord Christopher Coke, alias…

Drug Arrests in Dominican Show Troubling Commercial-Military Ties

CARIBBEAN / 2 OCT 2012

Anti-narcotics authorities in the Dominican Republic announced they had dismantled a drug trafficking ring that used commercial airplanes to smuggle…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Drug Trafficking Investigation and InDepth Gender Coverage

29 APR 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime will be publishing The Cocaine Revolution in Venezuela, a groundbreaking investigation into how the Venezuelan government regulates the cocaine trade in the country. An accompanying event,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution

15 APR 2022

On May 4th, InSight Crime will publish a groundbreaking investigation on drug trafficking in Venezuela. A product of three years of field research across the country, the study uncovers cocaine production in…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Widespread Coverage of InSight Crime MS13 Investigation

8 APR 2022

In a joint investigation with La Prensa Gráfica, InSight Crime recently revealed that four of the MS13’s foremost leaders had been quietly released from…

THE ORGANIZATION

Informing US State Department and European Union

1 APR 2022

InSight Crime Co-director McDermott briefed the US State Department and other international players on the presence of Colombian guerrillas in Venezuela and the implication this has for both nations.  McDermott…

ABOUT US