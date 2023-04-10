HomeNewsParaguay Anti-Marijuana Operations Barely Dent Production in Amambay
icon

Paraguay Anti-Marijuana Operations Barely Dent Production in Amambay
Paraguyan and Brazilian authorities removed a thousand tons of marijuana and hemp from circulation.
NEWS

Paraguay Anti-Marijuana Operations Barely Dent Production in Amambay

PARAGUAY / 10 APR 2023 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

Authorities have destroyed mammoth amounts of cannabis on the border of Paraguay and Brazil in the latest in a series of eradication operations against the seemingly limitless supply of marijuana produced in Paraguay.

Paraguay’s National Anti-Drug Secretariat (Secretaría Nacional Antidrogas – SENAD) and Brazil’s Federal Police (Polícia Federal) have jointly taken over a thousand tons of marijuana and cannabis seed out of circulation in raids across the eastern department of Amambay since March 26, according to a SENAD press release published April 3. Most marijuana produced in Amambay is moved to Brazil, where it can sell for as much as $150 per kilogram.

The busts came in the latest phase of “Operation New Alliance” (Operativo Nueva Alianza), a bilateral eradication operation between Paraguayan and Brazilian security forces, principally in Amambay. Operation New Alliance has just completed its 36th iteration, and previous phases have regularly eradicated hundreds of tons of marijuana plants each. In 2022, authorities eradicated 1,821 hectares of marijuana fields with the potential to produce 5,400 tons of marijuana, SENAD reported.

SEE ALSO: Pedro Juan Caballero – The Descent into Madness of a Paraguay Border Town

According to the United Nations 2022 World Drug Report, Paraguay remains one of the largest producers of marijuana in the Americas, and the rural department of Amambay has long been the country's marijuana production hub. Nearly 70% of the remote department is farmland and there is a distinct lack of state presence, according to Carlos Peris, a political scientist and drug trafficking expert at the Catholic University of Asunción.

Amambay’s porous borders with Brazil have made its capital city of Pedro Juan Caballero, which abuts the Brazilian town of Punta Porá, a key transit point for drugs headed to its eastern neighbor.

InSight Crime Analysis

Poverty, unsuccessful crop substitution programs, inadequate state presence, and police corruption have contributed to the ongoing and unabated production of marijuana in Amambay, despite the apparently successful eradication operations of Paraguay and Brazilian authorities.

Amambay's rural population and Indigenous communities suffer from a lack of opportunities outside small-scale farming, with few other means to make a living, according to Peris. “Traditional farmers and Indigenous people do not always have access to mechanized agriculture, so there are very few products they can sell,” said Peris. “Among those few products they can sell, very few have any sales value [apart from marijuana].”

To add to this dynamic, crop substitution programs have failed, doing little to dissuade farmers from continuing to cultivate marijuana. A kilogram of marijuana could earn farmers nearly thirty times that of a kilo of sesame or manioc, two other crops commonly grown in the country.

SEE ALSO: Is Brazil's PCC Trying to Take Over Paraguay's Marijuana Business?

Isolated from the rest of the country by mountains and distance, there is a sparse presence of security forces in Amamaby, and a lack of surveillance along the border has allowed major Brazilian criminal groups to take root in Amambay in recent years. The First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC) and the Red Command (Comando Vermelho - CV), long-term wholesale buyers of marijuana, could now be moving up the supply chain to control marijuana production. Whether producing themselves or purchasing wholesale, sophisticated criminal groups such as the PCC and CV can pay farmers handsomely for what they grow.

The few authorities that do maintain a presence in Amambay have been detrimental to successful marijuana eradication, as police corruption is common in the department, Peris said. Farmers often pay authorities hefty bribes to ensure their marijuana is not burned during eradication efforts. Paraguayan investigative outlet Hina found that farmers in Amambay had to pay almost 15% of their profits in kickbacks to police.

Bribes have become so costly that some farmers “will tell you that it has ceased to be a profitable business,” said Peris. While some farmers have decided to exit the marijuana production business, the Indigenous population, who often have larger areas of land for production and are content making less money, has begun to fill the void they left behind, according to Peris.

According to farmers Peris interviewed, for police and drug traffickers, "it is simply easier to oppress, abuse, and even kill Indigenous people." In the future, a larger shift in marijuana production in Amambay from small-scale farmers to the Indigenous population is quite possible, he said.

BRAZIL MARIJUANA PARAGUAY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

THE ORGANIZATION / 7 APR 2023

Ecuador Eases Access to Guns Amid Spike in Violence

NEWS / 7 APR 2023

Are Fentanyl Trafficking Routes Shifting on the US-Mexico Border? 

NEWS / 6 APR 2023

Will Designating Mexican Crime Groups as Terrorists Help Fight Them?

NEWS / 5 APR 2023

Brazil Gangs Behind Surging Violence on Colombia, Peru Tri-Border

NEWS / 4 APR 2023

South America's Cocaine Supply Boom Shows Up in European Wastewater Analysis

NEWS / 3 APR 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Prosecutors, Mayors and Prison Directors - Paraguay's Frightening Assassination Problem

BRAZIL / 28 JUN 2022

Prosecutors, mayors, prison directors, relatives of officials - are assassinations here to stay in Paraguay?…

Reports of Brazil's PCC Taking Over Portugal Cocaine Trade Remain Unfounded

BRAZIL / 16 JAN 2023

Record seizures of cocaine in Portugal have raised fears Brazil's PCC may be getting increasingly involved.

Brazil's Santa Catarina Becoming Country's MDMA Hub

BRAZIL / 28 SEP 2021

Authorities have made Brazil's largest ever-seizure of ecstasy in the southern state of Santa Catarina in the latest example of…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

7 APR 2023

InSight Crime senior investigator Douwe den Held was interviewed by Chilean newspaper El Mercurio this week. Den Held discussed gang dynamics in Medellín, Colombia, and approaches used by…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region

31 MAR 2023

Our extensive coverage of criminal activity in the border areas between Venezuela and Colombia has been referenced in a report by the Colombia-Venezuela RADAR project of the Konrad…

THE ORGANIZATION

UN Draws Heavily on InSight Crime Coverage for its Global Report on Cocaine 2023

24 MAR 2023

InSight Crime’s continued coverage of cocaine production and trafficking made a significant impact on the newly released UN Global Report on Cocaine 2023, with our work cited…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Team Appears on TV Throughout the Region

17 MAR 2023

Co-director Jeremy McDermott spoke with Luciana Vásquez of La Nación in Argentina about the country’s emerging role in the transnational drug trade, as well as the shortcomings of…

THE ORGANIZATION

Our Mexico Work Accumulates Media Mentions

10 MAR 2023

This week, InSight Crime’s Mexico coverage has been cited heavily following the kidnapping of four US citizens in the border town of Matamoros, in the state of Tamaulipas, allegedly by…

ABOUT US