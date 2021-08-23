HomeNewsNew Guerrilla Boss, Same as Old Guerrilla Boss in Colombia
icon

NEWS

New Guerrilla Boss, Same as Old Guerrilla Boss in Colombia

COLOMBIA / 23 AUG 2021 BY JUAN DIEGO POSADA EN

The death of a top guerrilla commander in southern Colombia has unveiled an all-too-familiar situation: the leaders of criminal groups may be replaced, but this rarely leads to any meaningful change in the security situation.

On August 15, Colombian authorities killed Anderson Perlaza Caicedo, alias “Borojó," in the town of Tumaco in the southern department of Nariño, President Iván Duque announced on Twitter. Perlaza Caicedo was the main leader of the United Guerrillas of the Pacific (Guerrillas Unidas del Pacífico - GUP), part of the ex-FARC Mafia, a term for dissident criminal groups that refused to disarm as part of the 2016 peace process with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - FARC). It is believed the group currently has about 220 members, according to one police investigator cited by El Tiempo.

SEE ALSO: Colombia News and Profile

Perlaza Caicedo had headed up the GUP in Nariño's municipalities of Mosquera and Tumaco since 2018 after his predecessor, Héctor David Segura, alias “David," was also killed. He was one of the most-wanted men in Colombia, with authorities offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Perlaza Caicedo was a key part of a complex network of ex-FARC Mafia drug traffickers in southern Colombia, which oversees the country's most abundant coca plantations, the production of cocaine and its dispatching to Mexico and the United States via the Pacific.

InSight Crime Analysis

The police operation to remove Perlaza Caicedo was carefully planned. Colombian commandos reportedly moved through the jungle for ten days until they reached the community of Bajo Jagua, where they knew he would be visiting a girlfriend.

But while one of the heads of Nariño's complex criminal hydra may have been removed, a successor is sure to emerge. The story of the GUP, the group Perlaza Caicedo led, exemplifies these criminal actors' boundless capacity for renewal.

The GUP emerged due to a split within the Oliver Sinisterra Front, one of the more dangerous ex-FARC Mafia groups in southern Colombia. Since then, it has become just one of many players fighting over criminal economies in Nariño, including the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional - ELN), the Urabeños, also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC), and various ex-FARC Mafia groups.

The killing of Perlaza Caicedo is likely to lead to reckoning as his lieutenants seek to maintain the unity of the GUP and other criminal groups seek to move on its lucrative territory.

SEE ALSO: Criminal Governance Under Coronavirus: How Colombian Groups Seized the Day

Earlier this year, GUP members fought with armed men from the Oliver Sinisterra Front to control drug trafficking routes in rural Tumaco. At least 400 people were displaced by the violence.

However, while being present in one of Colombia's most contested areas, the GUP had been quiet in recent months. According to the Conflict Responses Foundation (CORE), a Colombian non-profit monitoring security, the GUP has not picked a side in ongoing efforts to reunite the ex-FARC Mafia. Currently, there are two groups led by rival commanders: Miguel Botache Santillana, alias “Gentil Duarte," and Luciano Marín Arango, alias "Iván Márquez."

While this rivalry has embroiled most ex-FARC Mafia groups, staying out of the conflict may have helped the GUP stay independent, but it also meant that it did not have access to logistical and financial support.

COLOMBIA ELN EX-FARC MAFIA URABEÑOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Mexico Cartels Find Recruitment Target - Drug Rehab Centers

NEWS / 23 AUG 2021

Chile Loggers Try New Rules to Crack Down on Illegal Timber

NEWS / 20 AUG 2021

Homicides Pile Up in Ecuador in Revenge for Key Drug Seizure

NEWS / 20 AUG 2021

How Human Trafficking Worsened in Mexico During COVID-19

NEWS / 19 AUG 2021

Urabeños vs. Pachenca - The Fight for Colombia's Port of Santa Marta

NEWS / 19 AUG 2021

Jimmy Chérizier, alias 'Barbecue'

CARIBBEAN / 19 AUG 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

FARC, ELN Use Venezuela as Base for Attacks: Report

ELN / 26 MAR 2012

Although both governments have downplayed the presence of Colombia rebel groups in Venezuela, a report from El Colombiano details how…

Between Contraband and Coronavirus: Migration Dynamics at the Venezuela-Colombia Border

CONTRABAND / 24 JUL 2020

As Venezuelan citizens try to return home during the coronavirus pandemic, their own government has accused them of spreading the…

No Sloth Selfies - The Rush to Protect Latin America's Slowest Mammal

COLOMBIA / 29 MAY 2021

While Latin America is home to the trafficking of all manner of species, several foundations are working to save arguably…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US