HomeNewsSmugglers Leave Haitian Migrants Marooned on Desert Islands Off Puerto Rico
icon

US authorities rescue Haitian migrants abandoned on Mona Island, near Puerto Rico.
NEWS

Smugglers Leave Haitian Migrants Marooned on Desert Islands Off Puerto Rico

HAITI / 28 NOV 2022 BY GAVIN VOSS EN

Migrant smugglers are marooning large groups of Haitians and others on small, uninhabited islands between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, raising concerns about the safety of defenseless migrants at the mercy of human smugglers. 

The latest incident came on November 15 when the US Coast Guard rescued 12 Haitian migrants who had been left stranded on Monito Cay, a tiny uninhabited island off the larger Mona Island in Puerto Rico.

This was but one of several such rescues in the Mona Passage, a 130-kilometer strait separating the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, in recent months.

In October, Puerto Rican authorities found a group of over 100 migrants stranded on Mona Island, the largest island in the passage, and alerted US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), according to a news release from the agency. 

The group included at least 64 Haitians, deceived and abandoned on the island with no resources, CBP said.

SEE ALSO: Haiti Migrants Dying Off Bahamas, Puerto Rico in Human Smuggling Disasters

These voyages often turn deadly. In July, five Haitians were found dead in the water near Mona Island, and another 66 Haitians were found abandoned on the island, according to a press release from the US Coast Guard. In May, 11 people drowned when their boat capsized as they moved through the channel, Reuters reported.

Deaths and instances of abandonment may well rise as the number of migrants desperate to leave Haiti increases. Between October 2021 and September 2022, 444 Haitians were taken into custody by the US Coast Guard in the Mona Passage, compared to only 55 in the previous six years combined. An additional 929 Haitians were apprehended in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands by Border Patrol during the same period, an increase from only 22 in FY2020 and 310 in FY2021, according to numbers provided to InSight Crime by CBP.

While the largest groups of migrants have been found on Mona Island, two smaller islands in the passage, Monito and Desecheo, have also seen groups of abandoned Haitian migrants in 2022.  

InSight Crime Analysis 

Haiti's economic and political crisis has pushed many of the country's citizens to attempt dangerous migratory journeys, providing human smugglers with ample opportunities to take advantage. 

Abandoning migrants in the passage is a calculated strategy by human smugglers, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Michael Estrada of the US Border Patrol’s Ramey Sector. Historically, smugglers abandon migrants on smaller outer islands such as Mona, Monito, or Desecheo Islands in an effort to avoid detection and minimize the likelihood of being apprehended and facing any type of legal consequence,” he told InSight Crime. 

SEE ALSO: G9 vs. G-PEP - The Two Gang Alliances Tearing Haiti Apart

These smugglers are not acting alone but as part of larger groups. “We are dealing with transnational criminal organizations [TCOs] who have a presence both in Haiti and the Dominican Republic and whose network expands as far as Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and the Continental United States. However, due to the close proximity, our biggest threat comes from the Dominican Republic,” said Estrada.

The risk of crossing the Mona Passage goes beyond the threat of abandonment or deception by smuggling networks. The passage, dubbed “Canal de la Muerte” (“The Death Channel”) by journalist Jorge Ramos, has a reputation for vicious conditions and is especially dangerous to cross in small makeshift boats. Historically, the passage has been traveled by Dominican migrants, but periodic spikes of Haitians have also been seen. In 2013, over 2,200 Haitian migrants were apprehended by the US Coast Guard while making the journey through the passage.

HAITI HUMAN SMUGGLING PUERTO RICO
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Why Mega-Prisons Holding Tens of Thousands Won't Make a Difference

NEWS / 25 NOV 2022

Join Us This #GivingTuesday in Exposing Organized Crime

THE ORGANIZATION / 24 NOV 2022

International Sanctions Seek to Weaken Haiti's Patronage System Between Politicians, Gangs

NEWS / 24 NOV 2022

How Organized Crime Profits from Migrant Flow Across Colombia's Darién Gap

NEWS / 24 NOV 2022

Digital Wild West: Latin America Unprepared for Crypto-Crime

NEWS / 23 NOV 2022

Cocaine Brokers: The Flexible Backbone of the ’Ndrangheta Trafficking Empire

INVESTIGATIONS / 23 NOV 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Color-coded Bracelets for Migrants: Separating Poor from Poorer at US-Mexico Border

HUMAN SMUGGLING / 19 MAR 2021

A recent report from the US-Mexico border revealed that human smuggling organizations have begun giving special bracelets to undocumented migrants,…

The Rise of Haiti's Violent Rural Gangs

CARIBBEAN / 3 AUG 2022

A rural gang is causing mayhem in northern Haiti, displaying tactics more commonly used by urban armed groups concentrated in…

Highways and Mills - Haiti Gangs Battle for Control of Key Infrastructure

CARIBBEAN / 13 OCT 2022

Two gangs have coordinated an amphibious attack on a key industrial area north of Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince.

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Join Us This #GivingTuesday in Exposing Organized Crime

24 NOV 2022

For over twelve years, InSight Crime has contributed to the global dialogue on organized crime and corruption. Our work has provided policymakers, analysts, academics, journalists, and the general public with…

THE ORGANIZATION

Like Crime, Our Coverage Knows No Borders

18 NOV 2022

The nature of global organized crime means that while InSight Crime focuses on Latin America, we also follow criminal dynamics worldwide. InSight Crime investigator Alessandro Ford covers the connections between Latin American and European…

THE ORGANIZATION

Using Data to Expose Crime

11 NOV 2022

Co-director Jeremy McDermott made a virtual presentation at a conference hosted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The ‘Sixth International Conference on Governance, Crime, and Justice…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime ON AIR

4 NOV 2022

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley was interviewed for the podcast The Rosenberg Case: A Tale of Murder, Corruption, and Conspiracy in Guatemala, which explores the potential involvement of then president, Álvaro Colom,…

WORK WITH US

Work With Us: Research Internship and Editorial Internship

31 OCT 2022

InSight Crime, a think tank dedicated to the study of organized crime and citizen security in the Americas, is seeking interns and investigators to join its dynamic, multinational team.

ABOUT US