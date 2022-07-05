HomeNewsTwo Coca Regions in Peru, One Cocaine Shipment to Europe
icon

Unusually, the Peruvian criminals were controlling this movement of cocaine out of the country
NEWS

Two Coca Regions in Peru, One Cocaine Shipment to Europe

COCAINE / 5 JUL 2022 BY GABRIELLE GORDER EN

Nearly two tons of cocaine intercepted in a beach town in Peru, destined for the Netherlands, reportedly came from two distinct coca growing regions in the country, indicating that the Peruvian gang behind the shipment was doing business with clans that have traditionally operated separately.

The 1,881 kilograms of cocaine — packed into 43 bags — were seized in late June in the northwestern coastal city of Máncora. The drugs were to be moved by a speedboat to another vessel on the high seas, Peruvian news outlet La República reported. The cocaine was destined for the port city of Rotterdam.

The seizure was part of a larger operation in which authorities arrested gang leader Jorge Enrique Bazán Aguilar, alias “Gordo Tobi,” the alleged mastermind behind the drug shipment.

Three men managed to escape the drug bust, including the driver of the speedboat.

A property on Máncora’s Las Pocitas beach that had been used to store and package cocaine was also raided. There, authorities detained four members of Gordo Tobi’s gang, including a Venezuelan national, and seized a car and four jet skis.

SEE ALSO: Peru Coverage

Bazán Aguilar has faced past criminal accusations, including charges of murdering two members of his gang. He was also allegedly involved in the killing of a Korean businessman and the kidnapping of a First Capital Command (Primeiro Comando da Capital – PCC) gang leader.

He was first arrested in December 2012 in Máncora. But a court later released him from prison on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence that he was the author of the crimes of aggravated robbery and murder.

Authorities had been reportedly tracking Gordo Tobi’s drug trafficking operation for more than a year at the time of the drug bust, tapping some 30 telephone lines, collecting video recordings and trailing members of the group.

InSight Crime Analysis

While Peru has long served as an exit point for maritime cocaine shipments, the seizure in Máncora is noteworthy for two reasons: the cocaine was produced in two distant regions and its export was controlled by a Peruvian gang.

La República reported that some of the cocaine was sourced in Huallaga, a coca growing region in northern part of the country, while some of it also came from the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, Mantaro and Urubamba Rivers (VRAEM), an Amazonian region in southeastern Peru where most of the Andean country’s cocaine is produced. For cocaine to be sourced from both regions, which are some 1,350 kilometers apart, is unusual.

Small family clans in the VRAEM and Huallaga regions have long been in charge of cocaine supplies and the movement of the drug to the country’s capital and borders. Guerrilla fighters belonging to the Shining Path (Sendero Luminoso, or the Militarized Communist Party of Peru (Militarizado Partido Comunista de Peru - MPCP), have also provided security for crops.

Meanwhile, transnational criminal groups, including Mexican and Colombian cartels, have traditionally controlled maritime cocaine exports from Peru. Cargo ships at Peru’s ports of Callao and Piura have long served as launching pads for drug shipments headed north, while, more recently, Serbian mafia groups have become involved in the movement of cocaine to Europe.

There have been indications in recent years that the Peruvian family clans have been looking to expand and to bypass foreign middlemen. Gordo Tobi’s gang may have been doing exactly that. Or the gang leader may have seen an opportunity to build his own trafficking network of Peruvian cocaine shipments to Europe.

COCAINE PERU
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Why Did Latin America's Drug Trade Thrive During COVID-19?

NEWS / 5 JUL 2022

Decimation of Ex-FARC Mafia Leadership May Continue with Death of Iván Márquez

NEWS / 5 JUL 2022

Death of Iván Márquez Would Upend Colombia's Post-FARC Landscape

NEWS / 4 JUL 2022

Clashes Between Cuba's Coast Guard and Human Smugglers Turning Increasingly Violent

NEWS / 4 JUL 2022

Politicians and Police Linked to Colombian Child Sex Ring

NEWS / 1 JUL 2022

Chile Receiving Synthetic Drugs Galore From Netherlands, Belgium

NEWS / 1 JUL 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Revived Drug Routes, Evolving Street Gangs in El Salvador

BARRIO 18 / 24 MAR 2021

Though a relatively minor player in the transnational drug trade, El Salvador's overland smuggling routes have undergone a moderate revival…

'Union' Between Drug Trafficking, Terrorism: Peru Defense Minister

PERU / 16 OCT 2014

At a regional meeting of defense ministers, Peru's Defense Minister Pedro Cateriano stated that drug trafficking and terrorism are a…

3 Security Challenges Facing Peru’s Incoming President

COCA / 11 JUN 2021

In arguably the most polarizing election Peru has seen in its history, voters have selected, by a razor-thin margin, a…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Cattle Trafficking Acclaim, Investigation into Peru’s Amazon 

27 MAY 2022

On May 18, InSight Crime launched its most recent investigation into cattle trafficking between Central America and Mexico. It showed precisely how beef, illicitly produced in Honduras, Guatemala…

ABOUT US