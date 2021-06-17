HomeNewsColombia Drug Trafficking Money Laundered Through Modified Gold
icon

NEWS

Colombia Drug Trafficking Money Laundered Through Modified Gold

COLOMBIA / 17 JUN 2021 BY JAVIER VILLALBA EN

A criminal group in Colombia is turning dirty money into adulterated gold, in the latest addition to a long list of laundering schemes using the precious metal.

The Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia – AGC), also known as the Urabeños, have been linked to front companies that buy gold from Europe, El Heraldo reports. The gold is then adulterated with other metals to the point where it yields double the weight, according to an unnamed judicial source who spoke about the scheme.

SEE ALSO: Profile of the Urabeños

The adulterated gold is sold under the guise that it was extracted in Colombia, or is fashioned into jewelry locally, with would-be buyers unaware that it is not pure.

Though the gold sales primarily serve to launder drug trafficking money, the adulterated gold has proven to be profitable on its own. By creating the alloys, the crime group earns "twice the price," the source said.

InSight Crime Analysis

While dirty gold has become a common method to launder drug money in recent years, Colombian traffickers from the days of Pablo Escobar have paved their way in gold.

In the 1980s, gold bars were bought with drug money, smelted, and then passed off as local production.

The Cali Cartel laundered hundreds of millions of dollars through a gold-buying scheme. Drug money deposited in Italian banks was used to buy gold bullion. The gold was then sent to Panama, where it was sold off for cash.

SEE ALSO: Massacres Spike in Antioquia as Colombia's Urabeños Expand

So much gold was being bought in Italy with drug money that it threatened to destabilize prices there, an Italian police official said in 1994.

In the 2000s, Salvatore Mancuso, a commander of the paramilitary federation United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia – AUC), laundered cocaine profits through gold bought in Panama. The gold was then smuggled into Colombia, smelted, and passed off to town mayors who sold it to the State as though it were extracted locally.

As a result, several security measures were put in place in Colombia to track sales of gold and to verify that it is the product of Colombian mines. One such safeguard is the Single Registry for Minerals Commercialization (Registro Único de Comercializadores de Minerales - RUCOM), which includes a list of the people authorized to buy and sell gold in Colombia.

Nevertheless, gold purchased abroad is still used as a money laundering vehicle in the country. According to reports compiled by the
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (La Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos - OCDE) in 2017, gold is smuggled to border departments like Chocó, where it is passed off as regional production, using fake miners or falsifying documents for RUCOM.

The business is so lucrative that the drug traffickers incentivize the extraction of illegal gold in Colombia, buying machinery and creating new mines. They also purchase large quantities of illegal gold, and then launder it through formal mining permits so that it can be sold on the legal market.

COLOMBIA EUROPE CRIME GOLD MONEY LAUNDERING URABEÑOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Killing of Brazil's Top Militia Leader Raises More Questions Than it Answers

NEWS / 16 JUN 2021

Combating Environmental Crime in Colombia

THE ORGANIZATION / 15 JUN 2021

Cuba Quietly Admits to Wildlife Trafficking Problem

NEWS / 15 JUN 2021

Cocaine, Crack, Meth, MDMA - Europe Drugs Report Paints Grim Picture

NEWS / 15 JUN 2021

Haiti's Mighty G9 Gang Alliance Tries to Keep it Together

NEWS / 14 JUN 2021

A Black Cap and A Photo - How John 40 Shook Up FARC Dissidents

NEWS / 14 JUN 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

The FARC and the Drug Trade: Siamese Twins?

COLOMBIA / 26 MAY 2014

The FARC have always had a love-hate relationship with drugs. They love the money it brings, funds which have allowed…

LatAm Deadliest Region for Environmental Defenders: Report

BRAZIL / 24 JUL 2018

A new report says that the majority of killings of land and environmental leaders last year took place in Latin…

Violence Persists in Colombia Port City, Despite Military Surge

COLOMBIA / 2 FEB 2015

The Colombian port city of Buenaventura is once again on high alert after the discovery of clandestine graves and dismembered…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Combating Environmental Crime in Colombia

15 JUN 2021

InSight Crime presented findings from an investigation into the main criminal activities fueling environmental destruction in Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

8 JUN 2021

Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Deepens Its Connections with Universities

31 MAY 2021

A partnership with the University for Peace will complement InSight Crime’s research methodology and expertise on Costa Rica.

THE ORGANIZATION

With Support from USAID, InSight Crime Will Investigate Organized Crime in Haiti

31 MAY 2021

The project will seek to map out Haiti's principal criminal economies, profile the specific groups and actors, and detail their links to elements of the state.

THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

ABOUT US