HomeNewsHow Dominican Gangs Became Major Security Threat in Spain
icon

The Trinitarios and Dominicans Don't Play have become Madrid's biggest security threat.
NEWS

How Dominican Gangs Became Major Security Threat in Spain

CRIMINAL MIGRATION / 2 AUG 2021 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

Spiraling violence around Madrid is being blamed on the fracturing and spread of Dominican gangs, which have become Spain's primary urban security threat.

On July 23, Spanish authorities announced the arrest of seven members of the Dominicans Don’t Play (DDP) street gang and the dismantling of a local chapter that operated in the Henares corridor of the greater Madrid area.

A month earlier, on June 12, law enforcement reported the arrest of five members of the DDP on charges of attempted murder after they attacked a rival gang member with machetes in the province of Toledo, just outside greater Madrid. And in April, six members were arrested for assault and armed robbery in the town of Valdilecha, in the region of Madrid.

SEE ALSO: Madrid Dismantles Contract Killing, Money Laundering Network

The arrests come amid rising gang violence this year, particularly between the DDP and the country’s other Dominican street gang, the Trinitarios.

In April, El Comercio attributed the growing conflict to a breakdown of the non-aggression pact between the DDP, the Trinitarios and Spain’s other two Latin gangs -- the Latin Kings and the Ñetas.

Gang cells have also proliferated, adding to the 88 existing chapters recorded in Spain, according to El Comercio, which cited national law enforcement. Of those, 75 percent currently belong to the four big Latin gangs: 29 to the Latin Kings, 16 to the Trinitarios, 11 to the DDP and 10 to the Ñetas.

InSight Crime Analysis

While clashes are common among Spain's Dominican gangs, which emerged in the early 2010s, the renewed violence indicates the DDP and Trinitarios are feuding over control of neighborhoods and criminal activities. Both, however, face intrinsic limitations.

Youth street gangs are by their very nature low-level criminal actors. In Spain, most recruits are underage, with one report by El País finding some are as young as 11 and almost none above 30 years of age. Gang members also don't last long, with a turnover rate of 30 to 50 percent. Every year some 100 to 200 members are arrested, while gang membership nationwide hovers at around 350 to 400 people, according to the report.

As a result, they are mainly involved in street-level crimes, such as drug sales. While there have been fears in the past about the movement of the Dominican gangs into transnational organized crime, it is now clear this has not happened.

These groups also do not appear to maintain any meaningful connection to street gangs in the Dominican Republic or to the struggling European branches of other street gangs like the MS13 or Barrio 18.

SEE ALSO: Spain Arrest of Barrio 18 Leader Signals Gang's European Expansion

In fact, according to Spanish law enforcement, their only connection to higher-level organized crime is as a filter for criminal talent.

“The gangs are a school of criminals, those who are 'good' end up in organized crime and those who are not, in common crime,” the head of the Latin gangs section of Madrid’s National Police told El País.

That is not to say, however, that groups like the DDP or Trinitarios should be dismissed. Besides their use of extreme violence, they are strongly centralized and hierarchically structured entities capable of recruiting, arming and deploying significant numbers of disillusioned teenagers across the country. Internal cohesion is maintained through a strict set of codes and collective capital generated via monthly membership fees.

Media reports suggest the gangs’ leadership structures may even be more formalized than those of their Central American counterparts. Each chapter allegedly has a leading “supremo,” backed up by a lieutenant (an “ángel”) and third-in-command. It is this third who is in charge of administering discipline and giving members permission to change neighborhoods.

When all is said and done though, Kattya Núñez, a Madrid-based anthropologist involved in research on the gangs, offers some perspective.

“In Spain, gangs are never going to be a problem as they have been in other countries,” she told El País.

CRIMINAL MIGRATION DOMINICAN REPUBLIC EUROPE CRIME
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Guns in the Gulf – Mexico’s Navy Called to Protect Against Pirates

NEWS / 2 AUG 2021

How Many Creepy-Crawlies Can a Trafficker Hide in His Luggage?

NEWS / 30 JUL 2021

Colombia's Cocaine Keeps On Reaching New Heights: UNODC Report

NEWS / 30 JUL 2021

Is Colombia’s Military Deployment Playing into FARC Dissidents’ Hands?

NEWS / 29 JUL 2021

Brazilian Authorities Clamp Down on Cattle Theft

NEWS / 29 JUL 2021

Drug Gangs, Thieves Team Up for Violent Cargo Robberies in Rio

NEWS / 28 JUL 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Ecuador Officials Reject Report Saying Mexico Cartels Operate There

CRIMINAL MIGRATION / 16 NOV 2017

Law enforcement officials in Ecuador rejected a recent report indicating that Mexican cartels have a presence there, in what…

Bolivia: the New Hub for Drug Trafficking in South America

BOLIVIA / 16 OCT 2014

Transnational organized crime likes opportunities and little resistance. Bolivia currently provides both and finds itself at the heart of a…

Growth in Brazil Citizens Detained Abroad Coincides with Criminal Migration

BRAZIL / 22 MAY 2014

The number of Brazilians imprisoned abroad has increased by nearly a third since 2011, with drug offenses the most common…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US