Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s La Patilla. Meanwhile InSight Crime Co-director Jeremy McDermott was interviewed by Colombian outlets, LA FM and NTN24, speaking at length about the investigation, which examines how some of Colombia’s ex-rebel fighters have become unwelcome and dangerous guests in the neighboring country. The investigation also generated interest online among country watchers, including noted Colombian journalist Mábel Lara.

The four-part series details the conflict between the Venezuelan military and the 10th Front, a dissident faction of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – FARC). To produce the report, InSight Crime traveled to Apure to speak with residents, families of missing soldiers, local politicians, religious leaders, and human rights workers.

McDermott says the Apure investigation may give a glimpse of the future in Venezuela, as armed groups, previously allied with the regime of President Nicolás Maduro, are increasingly defying the government to keep their criminal earnings.

