HomeThe OrganizationApure Investigation Makes Headlines
icon

THE ORGANIZATION

Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

22 OCT 2021 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s La Patilla. Meanwhile InSight Crime Co-director Jeremy McDermott was interviewed by Colombian outlets, LA FM and NTN24, speaking at length about the investigation, which examines how some of Colombia’s ex-rebel fighters have become unwelcome and dangerous guests in the neighboring country. The investigation also generated interest online among country watchers, including noted Colombian journalist Mábel Lara.

The four-part series details the conflict between the Venezuelan military and the 10th Front, a dissident faction of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – FARC). To produce the report, InSight Crime traveled to Apure to speak with residents, families of missing soldiers, local politicians, religious leaders, and human rights workers.

McDermott says the Apure investigation may give a glimpse of the future in Venezuela, as armed groups, previously allied with the regime of President Nicolás Maduro, are increasingly defying the government to keep their criminal earnings.

See the full investigation

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

3 Reasons Why Kidnappings are Rising in Haiti

NEWS / 22 OCT 2021

Indictment of Saab Partners Details Vast Venezuela Aid Kickback Scheme

NEWS / 22 OCT 2021

Memory of Murdered President Defended by Haiti Gang Boss

NEWS / 21 OCT 2021

Tren de Aragua, Venezuela's Most Dangerous Gang, Spotted in Chile

NEWS / 21 OCT 2021

The Drug Lord and the Governor's Daughter - Quadruple Homicide in Paraguay

NEWS / 20 OCT 2021

Pachenca

COLOMBIA / 20 OCT 2021