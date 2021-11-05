Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists worldwide for seminars and cross-border networking.

The conference featured hundreds of trainers and reporters who provided workshops on data journalism, digital sleuthing tools and open-source reporting techniques. Panels covered critical investigative topics, including new trends in organized crime. Several attending InSight Crime team members discussed collaborations and our investigative work. The conference was put on by the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN), an international association of news outlets with members in 82 countries. InSight Crime is a part of this force, and our directors have taught workshops and had investigations featured in GIJN handbooks.