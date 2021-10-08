InSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime

HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime
8 OCT 2021

In late September, the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) published an excerpt of its forthcoming guide on reporting organized crime in Indonesia. InSight Crime is a member of GIJN. The excerpt featured InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley’s chapter in the guide, which provides an overview of sourcing, security and developing narratives for these types of stories.

The guide will be published in full during the November regional meeting of GIJN. The chapter culminates with a series of examples of exemplary work in the field, including an article written by Dudley on Guatemala’s former interior minister, who, among other crimes, protected a known drug trafficker and money launderer using state resources. Just months after the publication of the article, the former interior minister was indicted in the US for drug trafficking.

