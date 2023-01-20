HomeThe OrganizationEurope Coverage Makes a Splash
Europe Coverage Makes a Splash

20 JAN 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Last week, InSight Crime published an analysis of the role of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as an arrival hub for cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico. 

The article was picked up by international media outlets, including the Netherlands’ leading newspaper, NRC, Colombia’s Revista Semana, and Mexico’s La Lista among others. 

Meanwhile, our extensive coverage of the growth of the cocaine pipeline to Europe from South America has also received international attention. In Germany, newspaper Tagesspiegel used our data, as did the UK’s financial magazine Barron’s, while Radio Nacional de Colombia also cited our expertise. 

Read our analysis on the role of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport >

Read The Cocaine Pipeline to Europe investigation >

